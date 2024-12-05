Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dreaming of Greece? New travel fees you need to know about before your trip

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Athens
Dec 05, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Greece backs higher tax on short-term rental and hotel accommodation, levy on cruise arrivals

The Greek parliament on Wednesday approved a bill increasing a daily tax on short-term rental and hotel accommodation and charging cruise ship visitors a levy to cope with the impact of natural disasters on its economy.

Planning a Greek getaway? Here’s what the new travel taxes in Greece mean for you. (Photo by Pixabay)
Planning a Greek getaway? Here’s what the new travel taxes in Greece mean for you. (Photo by Pixabay)

Due to climate change, Greece is facing an increased number of extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts and forest-fires, which strain its public finances. Tourism is the main driver of its economy, which emerged from a debt crisis in 2018.

From 2025, the daily tax on short-term rentals in the April-October period - the country's main tourism season - will rise to 8 euros ($8.41) from 1.5 euros, the bill says.

During the winter months, the tax will rise to 2 euros from 0.5 euros currently.

"We aim to collect 400 million euros annually, almost double the amount we got last year," a senior finance ministry official told Reuters.

The bill raises a daily tax on hotel accommodation by up to 15 euros in the summer months, depending on the hotel's star rating. It also imposes a 20-euro levy on cruise ship arrivals to the popular islands of Santorini and Mykonos and a five-euro levy to other destinations.

In 2023, the government submitted a 600-million-euro supplementary budget to compensate households and businesses and to restore damage caused by deadly storm Daniel on rail and road infrastructure.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On