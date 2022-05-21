Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Egypt expects Suez Canal tourism revenues to spike by end of fiscal year
Egypt expects Suez Canal tourism revenues to spike by end of fiscal year

Egypt expects Suez Canal tourism revenues to reach between $10 billion and $12 billion by fiscal year end, despite the Ukrainian crisis. Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
A shipping container of the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) moves through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt&nbsp;(REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo)
Updated on May 21, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Cairo

Egypt expects the Suez Canal's revenues to reach about $7 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, finance minister Mohamed Maait said on Saturday.

Tourism revenues are expected to reach between $10 billion and $12 billion by then, despite the Ukrainian crisis, he added. Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
