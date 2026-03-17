Planning a Goa trip? Add these offbeat experiences to your itinerary
Here’s how you can plan your Goa trip and make it a more memorable experience, beyond the crowded beaches.
Goa, a small coastal state in India, renowned for its laid-back beaches, affordable beer, and exotic nightlife, offers several unique experiences that remain under the radar. Whether you are a first-time traveller or a seasoned Goan visitor, here are some of the hidden and offbeat experiences that you should add to your itinerary to make your visit more fun and memorable.
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Step into traditional museums
Goa houses numerous museums that showcase sculptures and artwork of the Goan artists. These museums depict aspects of Goan life through art and collections of ancient exhibits. If you are someone who loves to explore the essence of Goa, these museums are a must-visit for you.
Take a trip to Divar Island
If you want to experience the slow rhythm of Goa life, then you can plan a trip to Divar Island via a short ferry ride. This island feels like an otherworldly place, where everything seems so peaceful and serene. Located on the Mandovi River, it features lush green landscapes, paddy fields, narrow roads, ancient Portuguese houses, and historic churches, offering a glimpse into old Goa.
Speedboat along the backwaters
There are hardly any people who know about the backwaters in Goa. North Goa’s riverine backwaters offer a similar experience to Kerala backwaters, where you can go on a speedboat ride amidst breathtaking scenery. These untouched backwaters of Goa are home to mangroves, kingfishers, eagles, and peacocks.
Stroll along spice gardens
Goa is home to beautiful spice farms where you can get a chance to check out some of the finest organic spices. These sprawling spice plantations in Goa are nothing but a sensational aromatic experience. Sahakari Spice Farm, Tropical Spice Plantation, and Savoi Plantation are some of the popular places you can visit to explore the diverse range of spices.
Catch an epic sunset from one of these viewpoints
If you are an Opacarophile, someone who loves sunsets, then you need to visit these scenic spots in Goa to capture the sunset views. While every beach in Goa offers beautiful sunset views, Vagator Hill Viewpoint, located near Vagator Beach and Cabo De Rama clifftop, are two most stunning spots that you shouldn't miss.
Visit the Goan bakery
Goan bakeries are the most underrated spots, but promise to offer some of the best bakery goods you have ever tasted. Though there are only a few traditional bakeries left in Goa, visiting a village bakery will allow you to taste freshly baked Goan breads like poi, kankon, katro, and pao.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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