Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh was cut off from the state capital Shimla after a massive landslide hit National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet road) in Negulsari early Tuesday morning, officials said. A landslide in Himachal’s Kinnaur blocked the NH 5. Himachal Pradesh travel alert: Landslide blocks highway, cuts off Kinnaur from Shimla(Photo by HT_PRINT)

No one was injured in the landslide, they said.

Due to the landslide, a large number of tourist vehicles and apple-laden trucks were stranded on both sides of the highway.

Efforts to clear the highway are underway. However, debris rolling down the mountains is obstructing the work, the officials said.

After a landslide at Negulsari last year, alternate arrangements were made for transporting cash crops, including apples and ensuring that farmers' produce reaches the market on time but moving apples through the ropeway is a tough and time-consuming task.

The ropeway was set up between Krampa in Negulsari and Dhumti on the Chaura-Rupi link road.

The weather in Himachal Pradesh has been dry for the last 24 hours and conditions are favourable for the further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from more parts of the state during the next two-three days, the local Met office said.

According to officials, 186 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon in the hill state on June 27 while 28 are missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹1,360 crore due to the rains.