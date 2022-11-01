Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Indonesia witnesses spike in foreign tourists with the majority going to Bali

Indonesia witnesses spike in foreign tourists with the majority going to Bali

travel
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 02:18 PM IST

For the January-Sept period, Indonesia saw 2.27 million visitors compared with 86,245 in the same period last year, when travel restrictions to curb Covid-19 were in place.

Indonesia witnesses spike in foreign tourists with the majority going to Bali (Unsplash)
Indonesia witnesses spike in foreign tourists with the majority going to Bali (Unsplash)
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jakarta

Foreign arrivals to Indonesia in September hit their highest level since the start of the pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday, as more visitors returned to resort destinations like Bali after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

There were about 538,300 arrivals in September, up from only 5,000 in the same month a year ago, with the majority going to Bali, said Setianto, deputy head of Statistics Indonesia.

Arrivals in September were slightly ahead of the previous month's figure of 510,200.

For the January-Sept period, Indonesia saw 2.27 million visitors compared with 86,245 in the same period last year, when travel restrictions to curb Covid-19 were in place.

However, arrivals remained far below the pre-pandemic levels in the same periods of 2018 and 2019, when Indonesia had nearly 10 million foreign visitors.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia tourism tourist tour traveller travel ban travel bali covid-19 coronavirus + 8 more
indonesia tourism tourist tour traveller travel ban travel bali covid-19 coronavirus + 7 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out