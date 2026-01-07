Inside Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's dreamy Japan holiday featuring open air onsen and cute bikini look. Pics

Actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently travelled to Japan for a relaxing holiday. On January 6, Rubina shared pictures from her time there with the caption, “Japan made us Live ‘in the moment,’ so now please live through my #throwback.” Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoyed an onsen outing in Japan.

Inside Rubina Dilaik's vacation in Japan

Rubina has been sharing several photos from her time in Japan, also known as the Land of the Rising Sun. The latest photos show her and her husband, Abhinav, chilling in an open-air onsen with their actor friends, Aakanksha Singh and Kunal Sain.

The pictures feature several moments from their outing, including Rubina posing inside the onsen while marvelling at the waterfall and greenery in the backdrop, the actor chilling in the natural pool created by the waterfall, Rubina and Abhinav relaxing in the onsen, and the couple posing with Aakanksha and Kunal near the waterfall.

For the uninitiated, onsen refer to hot springs and the bathing facilities and traditional inns surrounding them, which utilise naturally hot water from geothermally heated springs. Meanwhile, open-air baths are called rotenburo, which allow one to lounge in a hot spring set within a picturesque landscape and with the pleasant breeze blowing over the hot water surface.

What did Rubina Dilaik wear?

Rubina chose a cute light pink-coloured bikini set for the onsen outing. It comes in a textured fabric, featuring a bikini top with gold metal hoops on the halter straps and a plunging neckline. She completed the look by tying a matching sarong over the bikini bottoms.

For her tresses, Rubina tied it in a centre-parted braided hairstyle, and for the glam, she chose muted pink eyeshadow, blush-tinted cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and a dewy base. Lastly, a pair of gold hoop earrings adorned with pearl detailing rounded off her look.