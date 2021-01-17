Italy suspends flights from Brazil in response to new coronavirus variant
Italy is suspending flights from Brazil, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday, in response to a new coronavirus variant.
Anyone who has transited Brazil in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook, while people arriving in Italy from Brazil will be required to take a test for the virus.
"It is critical for our scientists to study the new strain. In the meantime, we are taking a very cautious approach", he said.
Such rules will remain in place until January 31, the order issued on Saturday by the health minister showed.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Kerala will soon have India's first ever Labour Movement museum
Labour Movement museum, that is opening up in Alappuzha, Kerala, will the the first of its kind museum in India. It will showcase the history of world labour movement through huge repository of documents and exhibits.
Dubai's Emirates has announced that the last flights to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane will be on January 20 and passengers for those cities will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin
