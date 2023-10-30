News / Lifestyle / Travel / Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar hosts snow-skiing event to promote adventure tourism, winter sports

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jammu
Oct 30, 2023 03:58 PM IST

Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir is a hidden gem with enormous potential for adventure tourism and winter sports; organises snow-skiing event

A snow-skiing event was organised at picturesque Sinthan on Sunday in an effort to promote adventure tourism and winter sports in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar hosts snow-skiing event to promote adventure tourism, winter sports (Shutterstock)

The thrilling event witnessed the active participation of more than 50 skilled skiers, including enthusiastic trainees from the Jawahar Institute of Monitoring and Winter Sports, the officials said.

They said a significant portion of the participants were girls, underscoring the growing interest and participation of women in winter sports. "Kishtwar is a hidden gem with enormous potential for adventure tourism and winter sports. Today's event is a testament to the talent and enthusiasm of our youths.

"We aim to make Kishtwar a renowned destination for winter sports, and we are committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and support for this purpose," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said.

The snow-skiing event was a captivating spectacle, with participants showcasing their skiing skills, gliding down the snowy slopes of Kishtwar, the officials said.

They said it was heartening to see both experienced skiers and newcomers come together to celebrate their passion for winter sports.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
