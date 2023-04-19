Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Japan witnesses post-Covid tourist numbers amid cherry blossoms season

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tokyo
Apr 19, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Visitors to Japan surged to a post-Covid high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.

FILE PHOTO: A woman in a kimono takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo(REUTERS)
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure totalled 1.82 million in March, compared to 1.48 million in February, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

Arrivals were still down 34% from March 2019, before pandemic travel curbs that were instituted from the following year.

