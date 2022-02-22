Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Maharashtra's first ever scuba dive boat to provide adrenaline rush for tourists
travel

Maharashtra's first ever scuba dive boat to provide adrenaline rush for tourists

The Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals with Maharashtra's first scuba dive boat
Maharashtra's first ever scuba dive boat to provide adrenaline rush for tourists&nbsp;(Twitter/ANI)
Maharashtra's first ever scuba dive boat to provide adrenaline rush for tourists (Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tarkarli (maharashtra) [india]

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhurdurg, making it state's first scuba dive boat.

Aditya Thackeray during the launch said, "I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals."

He also took out the newly launched Armour Dive Boat for a short spin.

Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from the state capital Maharashtra.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra scuba diving boat tourist sindhudurg + 3 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out