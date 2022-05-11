Mandira Bedi’s Phuket diaries is all about ‘the sunshine, the sea, the sand'

Mandira Bedi is making us drool on Instagram. The actor recently took off for her vacation in Thailand and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures by the sea. The actor stayed at Phuket and did it all – from chilling in the sea to taking a stroll by the beach in a stunning bikini to let the sun and the sea take away all the tension of her otherwise busy life. Mandira, over the course of last one week, took us inside her trip diaries, one post at a time.

Mandira is a fitness and a travel enthusiast and sometimes she merges the two. However, her Thailand trip was all about chilling. On Wednesday, Mandira shared a slew of pictures of herself, clicked while being in the sea. The actor shared the pictures featuring herself in a red bikini and with her feet in the clear waters of the sea. While the crystal-clear waters and the sprawling waves and the white sand created for us all the travel FOMO that we need, it also motivated us to rush to our travel partners and start planning on the itineraries for the next trip. With the pictures, Mandira thanked Thailand for giving her all that she wanted - “The sunshine, the sea, the sand and the brilliant 4 days. It made my week; it made my month!” Take a look:

Mandira’s pictures, in no time, was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family, fans and friends. Mandira’s friend and colleague from the film industry Mouni Roy dropped by to comment - “My” and added multiple fire emoticons. The pictures and the videos of her ventures by the sea are giving us major beach goals, all the while setting the bar high for travel fashion as well.