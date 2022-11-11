Medical Tourism in India: Top destinations, scenarios and all you need to know

Medical Tourism, or Medical Value Travel, refers to the industry where international patients travel across the border for medical, cosmetic, or wellness treatments. India in recent years has emerged as a major hub for medical tourism and is now considered among the top 6 medical value travel destinations in the world. Its rapidly growing medical tourism industry has put Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kochi on the globe for millions of people across Asia and Africa, who turn to these cities for all their surgical needs. Our unrivalled knowledge, top-notch doctors, extensive experience, and premier hospitals enable us to dominate the Indian medical tourism market. The patient can receive affordable treatment packages in India. (Also read: Kerala Tourism focuses on ‘responsible tourism’ to increase livelihood of locals )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Danish Ahmed, Founder, Healthtrip.com, shared important insights regarding medical tourism in India.

Medical tourism scenario in India:

Medical Tourism in India, in mid-2020, was estimated to be worth around USD 9 billion which makes India stand at Number 10 in the Global Medical Tourism Index. Approximately 2 million patients visit India each year from 78 countries for medical, wellness and IVF treatments, generating $6 billion for the industry which is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026 backed by the government’s Heal in India initiative. This not only generates jobs, profits and forex for hospitals but also creates very valuable soft power for India, positioning it as the Healing Center of the world. It also creates demand for high-end equipment, which results in continuous upgradation of Indian healthcare, resulting in a spiral of demand generating quality, generating more demand.

Why do they choose India:

India’s key advantage is the price at which it can deliver the world-class quality of healthcare, along with complementing treatments in Ayurveda, which gives it the unique positioning of Holistic Healthcare. Aptly called, Heal in India, the expected initiatives from the government will ease visa and forex norms for these patients, unlocking the tremendous potential of medical tourism in the country. India is known to be the land of natural medicines to the world. India and Ayurveda have a history that longs back in time.

Where are most medical tourists from:

Most of the tourists are from Asian or African countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Indonesia and Kenya, among others.

Top 5 medical tourism destinations in India:

Chennai: One of the most well-liked locations in India for receiving medical care. According to research by the Confederation of Indian Industries, almost 40% of patients choose Chennai because of the city's high standard of care. Chennai, the "health capital of India," sees roughly 200 foreign patients annually for hip replacements, eye surgeries, cardiac bypasses, bone marrow transplants, and alternative medical procedures.

Mumbai: It is the city with India's fastest expanding medical tourism industry, and is home to a number of super speciality hospitals as well as a Research and Diagnostic Center for orthopaedic and weight reduction procedures. Mumbai is well-known for its Ayurvedic therapies and cosmetic surgery.

New Delhi: Numerous outstanding private hospitals, including ones that offer packages for general surgery, eye surgery, heart care, and neurosurgery to foreign patients, can be found in the nation's capital.

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad is another Indian city that is gradually rising to prominence as a centre for medical tourism. Many non-residents prefer seeking treatment in Ahmedabad because of its hospitals with top-notch amenities.

Bangalore: Due to the vast quantity of top-notch medical facilities and specialists among its medical professionals. These are Bangalore medical tourism's main attractions. There are also doctors in Bangalore who have had advanced training in the west with almost little wait time and quick access to medical care for visitors seeking treatment.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter