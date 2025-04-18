OTT-inspired travel: 5 vacation spots straight out of TV and movies

With the surge in OTT content consumption, the way we travel is changing significantly as viewers are no longer just watching—they are travelling to recreate their favourite on-screen moments. Whether it is strolling through the romantic streets of Paris like Emily in Paris, or experiencing the adventure-filled locations of Australia seen in Bollywood films, travellers are now turning their favourite on-screen moments into real-life experiences. Emily in Paris to Harry in Hogwarts: These 6 TV-inspired vacays are a dream come true.(Images by X)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hussain Patel, Founder of TripJack, recommended some OTT inspired travel with vacation spots straight out of TV and movies.

1. Australia: A Bollywood-Inspired Getaway

Dil Chahta Hai (Pinterest)

For Bollywood fans and cricket enthusiasts, Australia is a dream destination packed with cinematic charm and sporting history. Relive Dil Chahta Hai moments at the iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge or soak in the romance of Melbourne’s vibrant streets. Adventure seekers can chase thrills along the Gold Coast’s stunning beaches. Cricket lovers can visit the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where India has had historic wins, or take a tour of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Whether it’s movies or sports, Australia has something for everyone.

2. Paris: From reel to real dream destination

Paris has always been a city of dreams and Emily in Paris has only added to its allure for a new generation. The show beautifully captures the city’s romance and style, drawing fans to iconic spots like Place de l’Estrapade (Emily’s apartment), the charming Pont Alexandre III, and the grand Palais Garnier. Whether through Hollywood films, OTT series, or Bollywood blockbusters, Paris remains a timeless destination that captivates travelers. With OTT shows inspiring travel like never before, destinations are bringing screen worlds to life with themed experiences, filming location tours, and immersive activities. As more people plan trips based on their favorite shows, the demand for screen-to-reality adventures is only set to grow.

Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero's fans

Bringing his expertise to the same, Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder of Pickyourtrail, shared, “From Sex and the City tours in New York to Bridgerton experiences in England—and now, discovering Paris through the lens of Emily in Paris—international TV series have transformed filming locations into must-visit destinations for devoted fans.”

He highlighted, “In 2024, an impressive percentage of global travellers chose to visit places featured in their favourite shows, turning binge-watching into a passport to new adventures. These travellers don’t just visit; they curate their itineraries around iconic scenes, dine at the same restaurants, and immerse themselves in the world of their beloved characters, bringing fiction to life one destination at a time.” He added to the list of OTT inspired travel with the following travel suggestions -

1. South Korea: Squid Game and K-dramas

Romantic getaway in Jeju Island: Must-visit filming locations for K-drama lovers in South Korea's dream destination (File Photo)

With the global success of Squid Game, Crash Landing on You and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, South Korea has witnessed about 48% rise in international tourism in the year 2024. From neon-lit cityscapes to serene countryside retreats, K-dramas have painted a compelling picture of South Korea as a must-visit destination for culture, fashion and food enthusiasts.

Must-Visit Locations:

Lotte World,

Seoul Tower,

Cheonggyecheon Stream and

Gyeongbok Palace

2. Scotland: A spellbinding escape for Harry Potter and Outlander fans

With its rolling green landscapes, majestic castles and rich history, Scotland has long served as a muse for storytellers. Whether you grew up enchanted by Harry Potter or are captivated by the time-travelling romance of Outlander, the Scottish Highlands offer an immersive journey through both magical and historical realms.

Must-Visit Locations:

Greyfriars Kirkyard,

Glen Coe and Loch Eilt

3. United Kingdom: A regal retreat for Bridgerton and Downton Abbey enthusiasts

Bridgerton has revived interest in England’s grand estates and picturesque cities

From opulent palaces to charming Victorian tea rooms, the UK has been the setting for some of the most beloved period dramas in recent years. Netflix’s Regency-era sensation, Bridgerton, has sparked renewed fascination with England’s grand estates and picturesque towns

Must-Visit Locations: