Overpriced rides to fake guides: 9 scams tourists often fall for and how to avoid them

From overpriced tuk-tuk rides and fake tourist guides to misleading currency exchanges, travel scams come in many forms, and even seasoned travellers can fall for them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-founder and CEO, Zostel, shared some practical tips that can keep your trip stress-free and scam-proof. (Also read: Woman shares how she 'gets free stuff at airport without being weird'; here are her top 5 travel hacks ) Check out essential travel tips to avoid common tourist traps. (Freepik)

1. Taxi meter tricks

● Drivers claim the meter is broken, take a longer route, or quote flat, inflated fares.

● Always insist on the meter or use ride‑hailing apps. At airports/stands, use prepaid taxi services.

Taxi drivers may rig or fake a broken meter to overcharge tourists. (Unsplash)

2. Fake or overfriendly “tour guides”

● People pose as official guides or helpful locals but lead tourists into shops or charge hidden fees.

● Book guides through trusted platforms, or only trust guides recommended by your hotel.

3. Distraction theft

● Someone bumps into you, drops a coin, or creates a commotion so an accomplice can pick your pocket.

● Stay aware. Keep valuables secure and use bags that close properly.

4. Bracelet / “free gift” trick

● A stranger ties a bracelet or gives a “gift,” then asks for money.

● Politely decline any unsolicited gifts. There’s almost always a catch.

5. Gemstone or souvenir scams

● Tourists are convinced to buy gems or souvenirs that are overpriced, fake, or of low quality.

● Research standard prices, stick to reputable shops, and never feel pressured.

6. Fake “police” or ticket inspectors

● Imposters posing as officials accuse tourists of minor violations and demand bribes.

● Stay calm, ask for their official ID, and offer to go to a police station instead.

7. Fake booking sites/hidden fees

● Sites that mimic legitimate booking platforms lure travellers with low prices, only to add hidden charges.

● Double-check URLs, read reviews, and pay only via secure, trusted portals.

Use trusted services, count money carefully, and research common scams to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.(Pixabay)

8. Currency exchange manipulation

● Street exchangers shortchange you using sleight of hand or wrong rates.

● Only exchange money at authorised counters; always count the money in front of the clerk.

9. “Alternate tour” scam

● Drivers claim your hotel or a site is closed and secretly redirect you to partner businesses for commissions.

● Use Google Maps to track your route in real-time. Politely decline sudden “recommendations.” Book rides through trusted apps where possible.

More tips:

● Always trust your instincts. If it feels off, walk away.

● Research common scams in your destination before you go.

● Use authorised services, count all money and change carefully, and secure your valuables.