Planning a holiday in Abu Dhabi? Don't forget to add these top Chris Hemsworth-inspired experiences to your itinerary

Summer vacation is officially here, which means the frantic search for the ultimate family holiday is officially on. Our suggestion? Take a page out of Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s sun-drenched travel playbook and set your sights on Abu Dhabi. Chris Hemsworth has made Abu Dhabi his ultimate destination for a family vacation.

The couple has quietly made Abu Dhabi their ultimate family getaway, and it’s easy to see why. Far from a standard resort holiday, the getaway offers the perfect trifecta for travelling with kids: thrilling theme park action, architectural wonders and a rich dose of art and culture that makes learning feel like an adventure.

“What I love is how easily it all fits together. You can move from culture to adventure in a single day and still carve out proper time as a family. That balance is what keeps drawing us back,” Chris said about his time in Abu Dhabi.

So, here are five top experiences you can explore with your kids, curated to blend fun with learning, so curiosity stays just as engaged as play. And yes, these experiences also feature on Chris’ itinerary.