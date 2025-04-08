Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Planning a trip to Himachal or Chandigarh? Haryana’s new highway from Ambala to Panchkula will get you there faster

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2025 07:15 PM IST

Highway dreams: Haryana to get new super route connecting Ambala to Panchkula in a flash. Your travel time is about to shrink.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday said to strengthen direct connectivity between Ambala and Panchkula, a four or six-lane national highway will be developed from Baldev Nagar (Ambala) to Khatoli village near Panchkula.

New 6-lane highway incoming! Ambala to Panchkula travel just got an upgrade.(Image by Pixabay)
New 6-lane highway incoming! Ambala to Panchkula travel just got an upgrade.(Image by Pixabay)

Similarly, a four-lane road will be constructed on the Ambala-Saha road, from Indira Chowk to GT Road Jaggi City Centre, in front of Ambala's upcoming domestic airport, he said, according to an official statement.

Vij said to enhance direct, quick connectivity between Ambala and Panchkula, he had previously written to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

After this, Gadkari instructed the officers concerned to begin work on the construction of these roads, he said.

The minister said considering the strategic and urgent need to directly connect Baldev Nagar (NH-44) to Panchkula (NH-344) near Khatoli village, through the upgrade of the existing NH-72 from Baldev Nagar to Handsera and the development of a greenfield alignment, he had sent the proposal to the central government.

Vij said the highway will not only enhance Haryana's connectivity but also improve links with neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

He said the construction of this highway would boost local commerce, trade, tourism and related industries and create employment opportunities.

Vij further said the Ambala-Saha Road, from Indira Chowk to GT Road, Jaggi City Centre, in front of Ambala's upcoming domestic airport, will be upgraded to a four-lane road.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Planning a trip to Himachal or Chandigarh? Haryana’s new highway from Ambala to Panchkula will get you there faster
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On