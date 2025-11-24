Planning your next trip? Here are a few packing hacks you wish you knew earlier

Packing is an art that requires strategy! Before going on a vacation, one of the most difficult jobs is how to pack your bags in the best possible way. Nobody enjoys carrying bulky baggage around transport hubs or arriving at the destination with a disorganised suitcase full of wrinkled clothing. Here is a look at a few hacks that can help you pack better for your next trip. Sophie Webb has shared several packing tips with her fans.(Unsplash)

Packing hacks you never knew about

A few months ago, influencer Sophie Webb shared a video on Instagram, highlighting some of her well-thought-out packing hacks. According to Webb, if you follow these tips, your packing will be “way less stressful”.

The video starts with the “roll-up trick” to keep your chargers tangle-free. Webb then suggested that people should put their shoes in a “shower cap and stash your socks inside to save space”.

Carrying jewellery in a box can result in disorganisation and entanglement. “Use a pill box to protect and organise your jewellery,” Webb recommended.

Also, she stated that people should place Glad wrap under the lids of tubes to prevent leaks.

“Squeeze the air out of toiletries. Slip a cotton pad into your makeup palettes to prevent breakage,” Webb continued.

Moreover, she demonstrated how people can fold the blazer carefully so that it does not end up getting creases in your bag.

Other tips

The social media influencer said people should plan their clothing a week before heading out for a vacation. No matter how much you may believe that you flourish at the last minute, it always contributes to stress and increases the likelihood of forgetting several needful items.

Packing cubes make it easier to unpack after you arrive at your location and may be used to store specific outfits or a collection of clothes, like pyjamas!

Put your hat in your suitcase first if you are going on a beach vacation. To keep the brim straight, stuff socks or other objects into the head and then set it flat.

Instead of buying a ton of Ziploc bags, commit to a toiletry bag or case. People should consider taking things that they actually need and whatever fits in their bag. This will save them from having to grab an additional plastic bag.

FAQs

Who is Sophie Webb?

Sophie Webb is an influencer who gives lifestyle tips on Instagram.

What is a Glad wrap?

A Glad wrap is a transparent plastic film used for covering and preserving food.

How many followers does Sophie Webb have?

She has more than 955,000 followers on Instagram.