The construction of terminal buildings at Shibpur in North Andaman and Car Nicobar in Nicobar has been completed to enhance inter-island connectivity, with flight operations expected to commence in July, an official said on Monday. Port Blair: Inter-island flight connectivity to Shibpur, Car Nicobar in Andaman to start in July (File Photo by REUTERS)

A 19-seater fixed-wing aircraft will operate between Port Blair-Shibpur and Port Blair to Car Nicobar, with a private company already chosen as the designated operator for these routes, he added.

During the celebration of the Airports Authority of India’s 29th foundation day at Veer Savarkar International in Port Blair, airport director Devender Yadav said, "Both these sectors will be connected with Port Blair under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) schemes, benefiting tourists and enabling exploration of exotic places in North Andaman and Nicobar districts. We anticipate flight operations to begin in July."

Yadav also mentioned plans for an in-line baggage handling system to streamline passenger processing at Veer Savarkar airport in Port Blair.

"Airports serve as a major catalyst for economic development of a region by aiding both tourism and trade. According to an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) study, every ₹100 spent on air transport contributes to ₹325 worth of benefits and every 100 direct job creation in air transport results in 610 job creation in the region," Yadav said.

Cultural programmes including flash dance, live music, a poetry competition, and sports tournaments such as volleyball, badminton, table tennis and tug of war were organised by AAI employees and stakeholders during the celebration.