Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rome's Trevi Fountain tour revamped: Book your spot for a 30-minute, no-crowd experience

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Rome
Nov 10, 2024 08:03 PM IST

Trevi Fountain traditions paused for tourists: Rome introduces elevated walkway for a unique viewing experience

Tourists in Rome won’t be allowed to toss coins over their shoulders into the Trevi Fountain, following tradition, though an elevated walkway now gives limited access to the monument during maintenance work.

People walk along an elevated walkway that gives limited access to the Trevi Fountain monument during maintenance work in Rome. Rome's Trevi Fountain tour revamped: Book your spot for a 30-minute, no-crowd experience (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
People walk along an elevated walkway that gives limited access to the Trevi Fountain monument during maintenance work in Rome. Rome's Trevi Fountain tour revamped: Book your spot for a 30-minute, no-crowd experience (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri inaugurated the steel walkway on Saturday, saying it will provide tourists with a close-up view of the fountain and calling it a “unique experience” that won’t be ruined by overcrowding.

The walkway over the fountain’s basin will be able to accommodate about 130 people at a time.

But tourists won’t be allowed to toss coins from there, as the fountain is currently drained, and could face a 50-euro fine if they do, the mayor warned.

City lore has it that tossing a coin into the Baroque fountain will ensure a return trip to Rome.

Gualtieri said a small pool has been set up next to the walkway to collect the coins, which are donated to the Caritas charity to fund meals for people in need.

The walkway will remain until the end of the maintenance work, which is expected to finish by year's end.

Rome city officials are devising a plan to block off the area around the fountain. Under the plan, visitors will be required to book online and pay 2 euros ($2.20). Once inside, they will have 30 minutes to enjoy the fountain.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //