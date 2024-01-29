 Snowfall rescues tourism in Kashmir, tourists flock to Gulmarg and Sonamarg | Travel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Snowfall rescues tourism in Kashmir, tourists flock to Gulmarg and Sonamarg

Snowfall rescues tourism in Kashmir, tourists flock to Gulmarg and Sonamarg

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Srinagar
Jan 29, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Snowfall in Kashmir brings cheers to both the tourists as well as the tourism players at Gulmarg and Sonamarg

Snowfall in Kashmir has brought cheers to the tourism sector, sparking joy among tourists and the local people linked with the tourism industry.

Tourists are seen enjoying snowfall at Gulmarg in Kashmir, India. Snowfall rescues tourism in Kashmir, tourists flock to Gulmarg and Sonamarg (HT Photo by /Hindustan Times)
Tourists are seen enjoying snowfall at Gulmarg in Kashmir, India. Snowfall rescues tourism in Kashmir, tourists flock to Gulmarg and Sonamarg (HT Photo by /Hindustan Times)

The industry was feeling battered over the last couple of months in the absence of a good snowfall, with many intending tourists cancelling their bookings and tour operators receiving little to no queries.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The tourist arrivals to the valley, which usually witnesses a higher footfall, especially at resorts like Gulmarg, fell in the absence of snow - a cause of worry for the tourism stakeholders in the valley.

However, the snowfall at the fag-end of Chilla-i-Kalan -- a 40-day harsh winter period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent -– has brought cheers to both the tourists as well as the tourism players.

Hundreds of tourists, including children, have been enjoying the snowfall at Gulmarg and Sonamarg resorts.

“We had booked tickets for January 23, but we postponed our journey after checking the forecast. We arrived on January 25 and were lucky to see the snowfall. We experienced snowfall first in Sonamarg and then in Gulmarg as well. We are so thrilled to be here,” Aninda and Deotima, a tourist couple from Kolkata, said at Gulmarg.

They said Kashmir really looks like a paradise after snowfall.

Mohammad Imran, a tourist from Nagpur in Maharashtra said he returned to the Gulmarg resort again after the snowfall.

“Two days back, there was nothing and the ground looked empty. By the grace of God, now there is snow and we feel great to be here... When we heard there was snowfall in Gulmarg, we came back from Srinagar,” he said.

Aryan, a young tourist from Bangalore who has come to Kashmir with his parents and sister, said it was a great feeling. “It feels so good. It looks like heaven,” he said, enjoying the snowfall.

Ankit Makane, a part of a 15-member tourist group from Mumbai, enjoyed playing in the snow at Sonamarg. “It feels truly and literally like heaven. Kashmir is so beautiful and the people here are really amazing. We enjoyed a lot,” he said.

It is not only the tourists who are cheered up, the snowfall has sparked joy among the local tourism players as well. “We thank God for the snow. We feel very happy because it will not only increase tourism, but it is vital for the sustenance,” Parvaiz Ahmad, a local tourism service provider in Gulmarg, said.

Another stakeholder, Abdul Rashid, said the livelihoods of private service providers were affected due to a prolonged dry spell over the last two months, but the snowfall has come as a blessing.

“For the past two months, there was not much work. With the snowfall, the tourist arrivals have increased and the snow-related activities have started,” Rashid said.

In the absence of snowfall at popular tourist spots like Sonamarg and Gulmarg, the tourists used to make a beeline to places like Sinthan Top connecting Anantnag district with Kishtwar – which remains covered under snow for most of the year.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued advisories to tourists and locals visiting places like Sonamarg and Gulmarg.

They have said only 4X4 vehicles and those with anti-skid chains would be allowed to travel towards Gulmarg and Sonamarg due to slippery conditions in the wake of snowfall.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places of the Union Territory with chances of heavy snowfall over a few higher reaches like Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts over the next two days.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On