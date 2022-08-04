Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Southern Chinese tourism hotspot, Sanya, imposes Covid-19 lockdown measures

Southern Chinese tourism hotspot, Sanya, imposes Covid-19 lockdown measures

travel
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 10:04 AM IST
In effort to curb a fresh Covid-19 cluster, non-essential venues may be suspended in southern Chinese tourism hotspot - Sanya but certain narrower areas in the city are allowed to keep their Covid-19 policy at normal level
Southern Chinese tourism hotspot, Sanya, imposes Covid-19 lockdown measures&nbsp;(Twitter/VisitSanya)
Southern Chinese tourism hotspot, Sanya, imposes Covid-19 lockdown measures (Twitter/VisitSanya)
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Beijing

The southern Chinese city of Sanya, a tourism hotspot, imposed lockdown measures from Thursday in most parts of the city, ordering residents to reduce their trips outside to shop for daily necessities to once every two days and confining some strictly to their homes.

Non-essential venues must be suspended, said the city government late on Wednesday, in effort to curb a fresh Covid-19 cluster. Certain narrower areas in the city are allowed to keep their Covid-19 policy at normal level, the government said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chinese china tourism tourist tour covid-19 coronavirus lockdown covid lockdown coronavirus lockdown travel travel ban air travel traveller sanya + 13 more
chinese china tourism tourist tour covid-19 coronavirus lockdown covid lockdown coronavirus lockdown travel travel ban air travel traveller sanya + 12 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out