Southern Chinese tourism hotspot, Sanya, imposes Covid-19 lockdown measures
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 10:04 AM IST
In effort to curb a fresh Covid-19 cluster, non-essential venues may be suspended in southern Chinese tourism hotspot - Sanya but certain narrower areas in the city are allowed to keep their Covid-19 policy at normal level
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Beijing
The southern Chinese city of Sanya, a tourism hotspot, imposed lockdown measures from Thursday in most parts of the city, ordering residents to reduce their trips outside to shop for daily necessities to once every two days and confining some strictly to their homes.
Non-essential venues must be suspended, said the city government late on Wednesday, in effort to curb a fresh Covid-19 cluster. Certain narrower areas in the city are allowed to keep their Covid-19 policy at normal level, the government said in a statement.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
