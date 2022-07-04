Spain sees spike in tourism levels, still under pre-pandemic levels
Foreign tourists spent 8.02 billion euros ($8.36 billion) in Spain in May, up from 1.4 billion euros in the same month last year and almost as much as the 8.14 billion euros in May 2019
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 05:55 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Madrid
The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in May jumped more than five times from the same month last year to 6.97 million tourists but was still 1 million under the almost 8 million who came in May 2019, official statistics showed on Monday.
Foreign tourists spent 8.02 billion euros ($8.36 billion) in Spain in May, up from 1.4 billion euros in the same month last year and almost as much as the 8.14 billion euros in May 2019, data showed.
($1 = 0.9590 euros)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
