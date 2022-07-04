Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Spain sees spike in tourism levels, still under pre-pandemic levels
travel

Spain sees spike in tourism levels, still under pre-pandemic levels

Foreign tourists spent 8.02 billion euros ($8.36 billion) in Spain in May, up from 1.4 billion euros in the same month last year and almost as much as the 8.14 billion euros in May 2019
Lucia Saco takes an order at Tabanco de San Andres restaurant in central Madrid, Spain (REUTERS/Susana Vera)
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Madrid

The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in May jumped more than five times from the same month last year to 6.97 million tourists but was still 1 million under the almost 8 million who came in May 2019, official statistics showed on Monday.

Foreign tourists spent 8.02 billion euros ($8.36 billion) in Spain in May, up from 1.4 billion euros in the same month last year and almost as much as the 8.14 billion euros in May 2019, data showed.

($1 = 0.9590 euros)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
spain tour tourist tourism pandemic covid-19 coronavirus traveller travel travel ban
