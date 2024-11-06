SpiceJet announces 8 new flights to connect Jaipur with Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad

SpiceJet is further expanding its domestic network with the launch of eight new flights starting November 15. Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Pune travellers rejoice! SpiceJet’s new flights await (Photo by HT_PRINT)

In the statement released on Wednesday, the airline announced that these new routes will connect Jaipur with Varanasi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad, while also linking Ahmedabad with Pune. This expansion follows the recent launch of 32 new flights in October 2024, including two international flights connecting Delhi with Phuket.

Last month, SpiceJet also commenced UDAN flights linking Shivamogga in Karnataka with Chennai and Hyderabad, and introduced double daily flights between Chennai and Kochi, enhancing connectivity across key regional and metropolitan cities.

"We are excited to announce the launch of new flights from Jaipur to Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, as well as from Ahmedabad to Pune, providing our passengers with greater flexibility and convenience," SpiceJet Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said.

"These new flights reflect our commitment to supporting passenger demand across tier-II cities and beyond. With our expanded winter schedule, including international and UDAN routes, we aim to provide our customers with greater convenience, affordability, and seamless travel experiences," Maharshi added.

SpiceJet will deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft in these sectors. Bookings for the new flights are now open and tickets are available at the website of the airline, SpiceJet's mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

On Monday, the airline received a significant boost, with Acuite Ratings & Research Limited upgrading its long-term rating by four notches to 'B ' and its short-term rating to A4. The rating agency has also assigned a 'Stable' outlook to the airline.