With more direct air connectivity between Sydney and India and seamless visa approval through e-visa application process, New South Wales (NSW) is eyeing double digit growth in tourist arrivals from India this calendar year. Sydney tourism boom: New South Wales eyes record Indian arrivals with new direct flights (Unsplash)

"We are witnessing a steady growth in international tourist arrivals. In the calendar year 2023, we welcomed 1,81,600 tourists from India. Looking at the current trend coupled with more direct flights connecting India with Sydney, rise in disposable income, and easy e-visa application process, we are expecting to boost our tourism and the footfalls are likely to grow in double digit," Destination NSW Country Manager Samar Chokshi told PTI.

NSW welcomed 3.4 million international visitors, a 104 per cent increase compared to 2019, which is pre-Covid time, he noted.

Quoting data from International Visitor Survey, Tourism Research Australia, Chokshi said, in 2023 Indian visitors stayed a total of 7 million nights in NSW, contributing AUD 482.2 million to the state's economy, marking a 109 per cent increase in expenditure compared to 2019.

"On average, Indian visitors spent AUD 69 per night and AUD 2,655 per visitor, with an average length of stay of 38.3 nights. India ranked sixth in terms of the number of visitors and expenditure, and third in terms of nights stayed among all international visitors to NSW.

"This significant growth highlights the increasing appeal of NSW to Indian travellers and underscores the importance of continued efforts to attract this market," he added.

In 2023, the top five countries whose visitors spent the most in New South Wales (NSW) were the USA, New Zealand, the UK, China, and South Korea, while the top source markets were New Zealand, China, USA, UK and South Korea, Chokshi added.

He said, NSW is mainly being promoted as a leisure destination, its main focus is on segments including honeymoon, family, groups and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibition).

About connectivity, he said, New Delhi and Sydney have one daily direct flight while Qantas connects Bengaluru with Sydney with one direct flight 5 days a week.

"Going forward, with the rise in momentum Qantas has announced to add two more flights from December connecting Bengaluru and Sydney with one flight in all seven days a week," he added.

In order to woo Indian tourists, Destination NSW (DNSW) is actively showcasing the wide range of attractions and experiences available in New South Wales to attract Indian travellers.

"DNSW is highlighting major events, festivals, and concerts in Sydney, which serve as a significant draw for Indian tourists. These events not only offer entertainment but also enhance the overall appeal of NSW as a travel destination.

"Additionally, DNSW promotes events and festivals that resonate with Indian culture, such as Vivid Sydney, New Year's Eve Celebrations, and Diwali celebrations, to make Indian travellers feel more connected and welcomed," Chokshi added.

To further boost international tourism including the Indian travellers, he said, NSW is constructing the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

"Set to begin operations in 2026, the Nancy-Bird Walton Airport will be a major gateway to Sydney and is expected to significantly enhance the travel experience with world-class facilities and cutting-edge technology," he added.