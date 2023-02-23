Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Taiwan aims to boost travel industry, will give tourists perks worth $165 each

Taiwan aims to boost travel industry, will give tourists perks worth $165 each

travel
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Taiwan is looking for ways to boost its economy after removing Covid-19 travel curbs last year. Growth is expected to slow in 2023 as the trade-dependent island struggles with a dropoff in exports, making it more important to spur activity through domestic demand and tourism.

People walk past lanterns during the Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Chinese lunar New Year celebrations, in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan aims to boost travel industry, will give tourists perks worth $165 each (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
People walk past lanterns during the Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Chinese lunar New Year celebrations, in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan aims to boost travel industry, will give tourists perks worth $165 each (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz

Taiwan will offer 500,000 tourists a cash or discount incentive this year as it tries to shore up its post-pandemic travel industry and boost spending.

The incentives, worth NT$5,000 ($165) each, were announced Thursday as part of a NT$5.3 billion package to attract international tourists.

While some details were not yet available, including whether there were any eligibility requirements or how people would be chosen, officials said in a statement that the money may be handed out electronically or as discounts for accommodation.

“We hope to accelerate and expand efforts for international tourists to come to Taiwan,” Lin Fu-shan, department director of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, said at a press briefing.

The spending plan also included a proposal to offer travel agencies NT$10,000 each for groups of at least eight tourists, and NT$20,000 each for groups of at least 15 tourists.

Taiwan is looking for ways to boost its economy after removing Covid curbs last year. Growth is expected to slow in 2023 as the trade-dependent island struggles with a dropoff in exports, making it more important to spur activity through domestic demand and tourism.

Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 4% of Taiwan’s gross domestic product, according to Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

However, visits came to a near-standstill as Taiwan closed its borders and implemented quarantine rules to contain the virus. Geopolitical tensions have also chilled the industry, as China banned individual tourists traveling to Taiwan in 2019, and last month left it off a list of 20 permitted destinations for Chinese tour groups.

Taiwan has taken some steps to welcome visitors, including reopening its borders to individual travelers from Hong Kong and Macau this month. The government wants to attract six million tourists this year, Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said earlier.

After reopening last October, Taiwan attracted nearly 900,000 tourists in 2022, according to a statement from Taiwan’s Transportation Ministry.

The tourism announcement was part of a larger, NT$380 billion stimulus package that was approved via a special act by lawmakers this week. Lawmakers still need to sign off on where all of the funds are used specifically. Other parts of that plan — paid for using surplus tax revenue — include allocating funds for use by the state-owned Taiwan Power Company and health insurance system.

That broader package has been in the works for a while, but Thursday was the first time officials detailed several of the specifics, including the plan for tourists. Officials are expected to release more details in the afternoon.

Taiwan’s campaign comes as others in the region also roll out initiatives to attract tourists. The “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, for example, involves giving out 500,000 air tickets among other perks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan travel traveller travel destination tourist tourism tour discount pandemic + 7 more
taiwan travel traveller travel destination tourist tourism tour discount pandemic + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out