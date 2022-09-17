Top 5 most popular zoos in India you must visit

India is home to an abundance of wildlife and scenic landscapes, and each year, millions of tourists and residents flock to its zoos to view and admire wild animals relaxing in their man-made "natural habitats." Some of the largest zoos in the world can be found all around India. These facilities, which are dispersed across hundreds of acres of land, aid in the rehabilitation and secure display of animals. Excellent conservation measures are urgently needed given the plight of many fragile animals, many of which are close to extinction. Bring your children along to the zoos as they will be eager to learn more about the animals they have only seen in picture books up to this point. It will be an entertaining and educational experience for them. Here is the list of the five most popular zoos in India that you must visit. (Also read: Travel Diaries : India's most amazing jungle getaways )

1. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

It is one of the biggest zoos and offers a variety of habitats for those who enjoy the outdoors and wildlife.(pinterest )

It is one of the biggest zoos and offers a variety of habitats for those who enjoy the outdoors and wildlife. You can investigate carnivores, animals, birds, and butterfly sightings. The picturesque Eastern Ghats frame this zoo on three sides. The Kambalakonda Forest Reserve surrounds it. It occupies more than 600 acres of land. You can observe different animals and bird species. Children enjoy spending the full day at the zoo.

2. Nandankanan Zoological Park

It is a large zoological park with more than 200 enclosures where you may get up close to a variety of animals and birds.(gettyimages)

It is a large zoological park with more than 200 enclosures where you may get up close to a variety of animals and birds. Although it was founded in 1960, this zoo-cum-botanical park didn't welcome visitors until 1979. It joined the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2009, becoming the first zoo in India to do so (WAZA). Here, a section of the botanical garden has been designated as a sanctuary. The first zoo in India to feature a white tiger safari is Nandankanan, which is also known as "The Garden of Heaven" in English.

3. Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park

One of Pune's most well-liked tourist destinations is this. Visit this zoo to take images of the natural world and wildlife and to enjoy a day away from the rush and bustle.(Pune tourism)

One of Pune's most well-liked tourist destinations is this. Visit this zoo to take images of the natural world and wildlife and to enjoy a day away from the rush and bustle. One of the well-known picnic areas, you can spend the entire day here with your loved ones. This is a fun spot to spend time if you're interested in learning or amusement. Get up close and personal with plants and animals while spending the day at this zoo. At this location, you can have fun with your family and children.

4. Mysore Zoo

Originally, it was known as Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens. The 18th century saw the founding of one of India's best and oldest zoos.(Karnataka tourism)

Originally, it was known as Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens. The 18th century saw the founding of one of India's best and oldest zoos. A unique garden that appears lovely and charming is located inside the zoo. At this zoo, you can explore the outdoors, see some wildlife, and watch birds. This zoo contains more than a hundred different types of mammals, birds, reptiles, and other animals. Discover many animal and bird species while spending the day at this zoo.

5. Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai

Also known as Vandalur Zoo, the Arignar Anna Zoo is home to 2,553 species of flora and fauna.(gettyimages)

Also known as Vandalur Zoo, the Arignar Anna Zoo is home to 2,553 species of flora and fauna. There are a whopping 1,500 wild species in this zoo's 160 enclosures, including 46 endangered species. The park aims to be a storehouse of Tamil Nadu's fauna. It is the second wildlife sanctuary in the state after Mudumalai National Park. The zoo is home to innumerable species of mammals, fishes, amphibians, insects, etc.

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook