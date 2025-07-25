Top 9 destinations in west and south India for scenic bus trip during rainy season: Kodaikanal, Lonavala to Ooty, Munnar

Scenic destinations are sought out this monsoon, that have beautiful ever- green, tranquil landscapes and rain-soaked atmosphere. Turns out, a well-rounded trip is not only about the destination but also the journey. This is shaping the choice of travel. To enjoy the journey more, tourists are opting for bus travel to savour the slow, beautiful scenery breezing past. The window offers great views on the way, making the trip even more enjoyable and immersive. Bus travel is giving a front-row to nature's scenaries on the way to the destination.(Shutterstock)

Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, shared with HT Lifestyle about the surge in bus bookings this monsoon. Interestingly, this surge is noticeable in the scenic destinations, places which are replete with beautiful natural gateways, from trekking trails, waterfalls to national parks.

"This monsoon season, travellers are moving beyond traditional peak-season itineraries and embracing offbeat, nature-led experiences. We are seeing travellers prioritise destinations that offer a combination of natural beauty, cultural richness, and peaceful getaways through bus journeys like Munnar, Ooty, Kodaikanal, among others, ” Rohit said.

In fact, certain spots like Lonavala, Munnar, and Ooty have topped the list as they saw a big jump in bookings, indicating a trend in South and South-Western India of choosing quick, scenic getaways by road to enjoy the monsoon season, this year.

The top three destinations: Lonavala with a 113 per cent increase in bookings, Munnar with 106 per cent, and Mangalore with 78 per cent, saw significantly more bus route travel compared to July last year.

Rohit shared the list of top 9 destinations where travellers are hopping on the bus for, along with what one can see, do and eat there:

1. Lonavala

A favourite monsoon escape near Mumbai, Lonavala offers treks to Lohagad Fort with breathtaking valley views.

The overflowing Bhushi Dam and seasonal waterfalls make it an ideal rainy retreat, complemented by local delights like hot chikki and roasted corn.

2. Munnar

In Munnar, rolling tea gardens and foggy landscapes create a magical setting.

Walking through tea estates, visiting the Tea Museum, and viewpoints like Top Station offer immersive experiences.

Eravikulam National Park and Kerala’s signature cuisine complete the itinerary.

3. Mangalore

Mangalore is a monsoon haven with its unspoiled beaches like Panambur and Tannirbhavi.

Rich in heritage, the city invites travellers to the Kudroli Gokarnath Temple and colonial churches, while seafood lovers will find plenty to relish.

4. Ooty

Ooty’s monsoon magic is seen through the lush hills.

The iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway offers scenic views, while the Botanical and Rose Gardens are in full bloom.

A visit to Doddabetta Peak rewards travellers with sweeping vistas of the misty Nilgiris.

5. Mahabaleshwar

Travellers can soak in the beauty from Arthur’s Seat and Elephant’s Head Point, go boating on Venna Lake, and explore vibrant strawberry farms.

Lingmala Waterfalls are a must-visit during this season.

6. Kodaikanal

Known for its tranquil charm, Kodaikanal is ideal for a cosy rainy retreat.

Boating or cycling around Kodai Lake, exploring Pillar Rocks, strolling through Bryant Park, and discovering local chocolate and cheese shops make for a delightful visit.

7. Goa

Goa transforms into a lush paradise during the rains. Visitors can marvel at the spectacular Dudhsagar Waterfalls, unwind at serene South Goa beaches, and explore historic forts.

Spice plantation tours and indulgence in rich Goan cuisine add to the sensory experience.

8. Udupi

A coastal gem, Udupi offers spiritual and scenic explorations.

Tourists can visit the famous Sri Krishna Temple, take a ferry to St. Mary’s Island to see its volcanic rock formations, and savour authentic coastal Karnataka dishes.

9. Coorg