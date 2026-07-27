Tried and Tested: Every suitcase I have reviewed so far, simplified into one buying guide

I have lost count of the number of airports, hotel lobbies and baggage belts these suitcases have seen. Some have travelled with me on family holidays, some on work trips, and one even came to the rescue after another bag decided it had had enough halfway through an international holiday.

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After reviewing luggage across every price point, I have realised there is no single suitcase that gets everything right. The lightest one is not always the easiest to travel with. The most expensive one is not always the one I would recommend first. Then there are those rare finds that exceed expectations and become the bags I keep reaching for.

If you have been reading my individual reviews, think of this as the condensed version. If this is your first stop, I hope it saves you hours of comparing features that rarely matter once you leave the airport.

If I had to recommend just one suitcase

The Safari Ray Series would still be my safest recommendation. After a year of regular travel that included multiple airports and holidays, it continued to do exactly what a good suitcase should. It rolled smoothly, handled the usual knocks without complaint and is a very budget-friendly option. It is not trying to impress you with flashy extras, and that is exactly why I like it. For most travellers, reliability beats novelty every single time.

Some suitcases justify spending more

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Premium luggage is not just about paying for a famous name. Sometimes the extra money genuinely buys better materials, thoughtful organisation and a nicer experience from the moment you start packing.

The Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 reminded me why it has such a loyal following. It feels refined without becoming impractical. The interior is sensibly organised, the security features are among the best, and even after weeks of travel it continued to look remarkably polished.

Then there is the Rare Rabbit suitcase. I probably received more compliments on this one than any other luggage I have reviewed. It looks fresh, distinctive and far more expensive than many bags parked beside it on the baggage carousel. It does ask for a little more care if you like keeping your luggage looking spotless, but if appearance matters almost as much as practicality, it is well worth considering.

The bags that quietly surprised me

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{{^usCountry}} Not every favourite came with a premium price tag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not every favourite came with a premium price tag. {{/usCountry}}

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The Nasher Miles Springfield and Uppercase Serendipity Luggage were some of my biggest surprises. Lightweight, cheerful and easy to handle, proving that a sensible budget can still buy a genuinely enjoyable travel companion.

The NORI Carry On Wheelie also deserves special mention. At first glance, features like detachable wheels and a built-in weight indicator sounded like clever marketing. After travelling with it, I changed my mind. Those little additions solved problems I face on almost every trip, making it one of the smartest cabin suitcases I have used.

If you travel often, the small things matter

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After reviewing so many suitcases, I have stopped paying too much attention to long specification lists. Instead, I notice things like how comfortable the handle feels after a fifteen-minute walk through an airport, how easily the wheels glide across uneven flooring and how simple it is to reach for my laptop without opening the entire suitcase in the middle of a security queue.

That is exactly why the EUME Overnighter PRO became one of my favourite bags for work travel. Its front opening compartment saved time every single time I flew with it. The only catch you cannot individually lock the laptop compartment.

The Victorinox Airox Global Cabin Suitcase impressed me for a different reason. It is remarkably light, making overhead lockers feel less like a workout, and it handled uneven streets far better than I expected.

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The Acer Tech Cabin Suitcase also proved that lack of technology gimmicks can be genuinely useful when done well. The quick access laptop compartment and dual TSA locks earned their place because I actually used them instead of simply admiring them on paper.

Built for travellers who are not gentle with luggage

Some people treat suitcases carefully. Others check them in, overpack them and hope for the best. If you fall into the second group, the Swiss Military Lithane Set is easily one of the toughest bags I have reviewed. It survived an international itinerary that included flights, transfers and a cruise while carrying far more than originally planned. At one point, it even became the dependable replacement after another family suitcase gave up during the trip.

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The Swiss Military Bristol Collection also deserves credit for taking a different approach. Its zipperless construction feels reassuringly secure, while the overall finish feels more premium than many competitors in the same category.

Then there were the ones I would leave behind

Writing reviews is easy when you enjoy a product. It is a little harder when you know you would not spend your own money on it.

The Zouk Calangute Tides Raahi is one such case. I genuinely loved the print, and it certainly stood out among a sea of plain luggage. Unfortunately, the experience did not quite match the appearance. The zip and interior layout left me wanting more, and I found myself wishing the execution had matched the creativity.

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The Swiss Military Thames also failed to leave a lasting impression. It is not a bad suitcase by any means, but after using stronger performers from the same brand, it simply felt average. Given the choice today, I would happily spend my money on the Lithane or Bristol instead.

So what have all these reviews taught me?

The biggest lesson has nothing to do with brands.

Good wheels matter more than glossy finishes. A sensible interior is far more useful than squeezing in one extra litre of storage. Lightweight luggage makes a difference only if it remains stable once packed. Fancy features are welcome, but they should solve real travel problems instead of creating new ones.

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Most importantly, the right suitcase depends entirely on the kind of traveller you are. A frequent flyer, a family of four and someone planning one holiday a year will never need the same bag.

If there is one piece of advice I would leave you with, it is this. Buy the suitcase that fits the way you travel, not the one with the longest list of features. After all these reviews, that is the only rule that has never let me down.

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