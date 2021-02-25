Vaccination impact: 65% survey respondents say will travel in next 2 months
As many as 65% of over 2,000 people surveyed by online portal MakeMyTrip have said they plan to travel in the next two months as the nationwide mass inoculation programme against Covid-19 is underway. The survey titled “how India will travel once vaccinated” found 81% of respondents will travel for leisure, 55% to visit friends and relatives, and 46% for business or work once they are vaccinated.
Over 70% of those surveyed have travelled at least once since the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased. Nearly 40% of them went for one or two mini-vacations, and 18% for three trips during the pandemic. As many as 48% travelled with friends, 20% with colleagues and 23% went for solo trips.
The portal called it interesting that over 65% of the respondents are comfortable with group tours after vaccination.
Vipul Prakash, the portal’s chief operating officer, said the link between vaccination roll out and travel sentiment is directly proportional, and the survey results corroborate that. “...as vaccination programme advances, there is a sharp recovery in travel demand. While Indians plan their summer break this year after having skipped it last summer, safety and hygiene remain on top of the minds while making travel or accommodation bookings.”
Over 50% of the respondents said they will continue to prioritise safety and hygiene when travelling while 45% were slightly more relaxed but said will remain cautious. About 95% said customer reviews will be an important parameter while shortlisting hotels.
Road trips to nearby destinations will continue to be preferred as over 70%of the respondents favoured them to destinations within 300km.
Around 80% of those surveyed said they will opt to drive even after getting vaccinated. Almost 86% said they could travel to distant places and over 70% were looking forward to adventure activities. As many as 67% of the respondents said they will prefer the hills and 63% beach resorts.
