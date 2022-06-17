Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Venezuela's Caracas and Qatar's Doha pledge direct flights from October
Venezuela's government has announced direct flights to Algeria and Iran along with Doha, the capital of Qatar
Venezuela's Caracas and Qatar's Doha pledge direct flights from October (Pixabay)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz

Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro, on Thursday announced that direct flights between Caracas and Doha, the capital of Qatar, will begin from October.

Maduro's tour of Qatar lasted two days and he is now in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, to discuss the two countries' "bilateral agenda," he said.

"We were reviewing the entire investment plan of Qatari businessmen in oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism and food production," Maduro said of meetings in Qatar in a Venezuelan state television broadcast from Baku.

Maduro's visit to Qatar is part of an international tour that has included visits to Turkey, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait and Qatar.

Venezuela's government has also announced direct flights to Algeria and Iran. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
venezuela caracas qatar doha international flights flights algeria iran travel ban traveller travel nicolas maduro
