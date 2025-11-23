Want to cover two countries in one trip? See key travel hacks to stretch your itinerary within budget

Traveling is always fun, until one wishes to explore more but cannot condense it into a single trip. However, following some popular travel hacks can let people experience different cultures, cuisines, and landscapes by letting them explore two or more countries in just one trip. From exploring the Schengen areas to cruising around in the European rivers that double as borders, here’s a list of hacks that would help travelers muddle through countries in one go. How to travel 2 countries in 1 trip efficiently? (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Using flights and trains alternatively

In order to cover multiple cities and countries in one trip, travelers should fly into one city and take a train to another, which would save both time and money. The hack is quite useful while exploring the European countries. One could fly to London from their country, explore the iconic elements, and hop on a train to Paris, which would take just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Making efficient use of public transport in Schengen areas

The Schengen Area can be travelled with a single visa. In nearly 27 countries, the passport check is eliminated, and hence a traveller can make their way from one country to another via public transportation like buses and trains. Taking a Flixbus from Salzburg (Austria) to Munich (Germany) takes under two hours, and hence the visitors can easily experience Mozart’s birthplace and the Oktoberfest.

Cruising through the borders

Travelling across countries on cruises has its own experiences. Most of Europe’s iconic rivers double as international borders and hence cut down the travel time, as well as let the people explore different cultures and serene landscapes. The Danube Catamaran connects Vienna (Austria) and Bratislava (Slovakia), and the backpacker can travel from one country to another in just 75 minutes.

Driving rental cars across the borders

Travelling with an EU or an international driving license can allow the guests to drive across the borders without any problems. From Slovenia to Italy, it is just a 90-minute drive, where the travelers can experience breathtaking scenic views, the aesthetics of a wine country, and cultural significance. The hack is also easy on the pockets.

Ferry hop between sovereign nations

Touring from one country to another is rather easy in the Caribbean countries. Driving to Road Town in Tortola, hopping on a ferry, and riding across the sea to Charlotte Amalie takes around 45 minutes. While the entry is straightforward, throughout the ride, people can witness scenic beauties and aesthetic vibes.