What is last-chance tourism? Controversial travel trend that's taking adventurers to vanishing destinations

Last-chance tourism is a mix of exciting and kind-of-scary. With climate change reshaping the planet, people are rushing to see natural wonders before they disappear. Thanks to social media hype, it's not just about taking a vacation anymore, it's about checking off bucket-list spots that might not be around much longer. Think coral reefs, glaciers, and ancient forests, places that have gone from peaceful escapes to urgent, must-see destinations. It gives tourists a chance to experience unique adventure in nature's disappearing beauty. But the reality is harsh as every visit and footprint speeds up the destruction of these fragile ecosystems. (Also read: La Digue to Caye Caulker: Best off-beat islands for a calmer tropical vacation ) As environmental changes accelerate, last-chance tourism has become a trending travel choice. (Instagram)

What is last chance tourism?

The rise of last-chance tourism comes from the idea that some travel destinations have an expiration date. Whether they're changing so rapidly that the experience isn't what it used to be, or there's a genuine fear they'll vanish altogether, this has pushed many travellers to book trips to remote spots while they still can.

According to a 2021 report from the World Travel and Tourism Council, travel contributes about 8 to 11 percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions. Ironically, some of the greenhouse gases produced by travellers aiming to see these vulnerable destinations may actually be worsening the very changes that threaten them.

Popular last-chance destinations

1. Antarctica: Climate change is rapidly affecting this pristine environment, with ice melting and wildlife at risk. Visiting now allows for a glimpse into a unique ecosystem that may not last.

2. Maldives: These beautiful islands are at risk of disappearing due to rising sea levels and climate change, prompting many to visit while they still can.

3. Galápagos Islands, Ecuador: Increased tourism and environmental changes threaten the unique species that inhabit these islands, making visits essential while they still thrive.

4. Venice, Italy: Rising sea levels and frequent flooding threaten this historic city, making it a race against time to experience its unique charm.

5. Machu Picchu, Peru: Increased tourism and environmental pressures are affecting this ancient site, making it crucial to experience its majesty while it remains accessible.

6. Great Barrier Reef, Australia: Suffering from coral bleaching and environmental degradation, this iconic reef is at risk, making it essential to see its beauty while it lasts.

7. Himalayas, Nepal/Tibet: The Himalayas, home to some of the world's tallest peaks, including Mount Everest, are a breathtaking destination for trekkers and adventurers. However, the region faces several threats that could change its landscape and cultural heritage.

What is the impact?

The more we rush to see natural wonders before they disappear, the faster we're pushing them toward extinction. Many travellers feel an urgent need to visit melting glaciers and dying forests while they still can. The latest IPCC report is alarming, predicting that glaciers could lose up to 80% of their mass by the end of the century and that over 90% of coral reefs could bleach by 2050.

These numbers aren't just scary projections; they're a wake-up call. But it makes you wonder what do these trips really mean? Are we merely capturing fleeting beauty while our actions hasten its disappearance? In chasing these moments, we become witnesses to our own destruction.