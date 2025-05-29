Where to go this summer? Full list of countries which provide visa-free entry to Indian nationals

Are you planning a trip outside of India this summer? While finalising the destination, booking tickets, and then dividing an itinerary are all an important part of planning an international holiday, it is also important to know which countries are visa-free if you hold an ordinary passport. Before you plan that international trip with your loved ones, check out this list of visa-free countries.

Also Read | New York vs Las Vegas: Where to holiday this summer?

With the summer vacations here, we decided to round up all the countries that offer visa-free facilities to Indians. So, before you plan that international trip with your loved ones, check out this list:

The list of countries which are visa-free for Indian passport holders

1. Angola: 30 Days

2. Barbados: 30 Days

3. Belarus: 30 Days

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a 30-day visa-free facility is available for Indian nationals to enter Belarus if they have:

A valid passport or another substitute document for travelling abroad.

Financial means (at least two base amounts* denominated in dollars or Belarusian rubles for each day of stay, or 50 base amounts if the period of stay is 30 days).

Medical travel insurance valid across Belarus with a minimum medical coverage of €10,000.

A valid multiple visa of the EU member states or the Schengen zone with a mark in the passport on crossing the border of these states and a ticket with confirmation of departure from the National Airport "Minsk” within 30 days from the date of entry.

Visa-free cannot be from Moscow airport since there is no passport control.

4. Bhutan: No limit

5. Commonwealth of Dominica: 180 Days

6. Cook Islands: 31 Days

7. Dominican Republic

Per the MEA, all Indian nationals who are able to legally enter the European Union, the United States of America, Canada and Great Britain can enter the Dominican Republic without the need for a Dominican visa. However, it is expected that the visitors need to buy Tourist Card for Dominican Republic which is usually purchased with air tickets.

8. Grenada: 90 Days

9. Haiti: 90 Days

There is no bilateral agreement with Haiti for visa-free entry. As Haiti is politically unstable, the Mission has not received any written confirmation from the Government of Haiti so far. As confirmed by our Honorary Consul General, this practice is followed by Haiti for Indian Passport holders.

10. Iran: 15 Days

11. Jamaica: 30 Days

12. Kazakhstan: 14 Days (non-extendable)

13. Malaysia: 30 Days (Till December 31, 2026)

As per the website of the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi.

14. Maldives: 90 Days

15. Montserrat: 180 Days

16. Nepal: No limit

17. Niue Island: 30 Days

18. Philippines: 14 Days (With certain conditions) Learn more here.

19. Rwanda: 30 Days

20. Saint Lucia: 6 Weeks

21. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 30 Days

22. Senegal: 90 Days

23. Seychelles: 90 Days

An amount of 10-70 Euros per person is charged to get the Seychelles Travel Authorisation (STA).

24. Thailand: 60 Days

25. Trinidad and Tobago: 90 Days (visa-free)

26. Hong Kong: 14 Days

27. Mauritius: 90 Days

28. Kenya: 90 Days (Indians need an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) to enter Kenya)

29. Samoa: 60 Days

30. Serbia: 30 Days

31. El Salvador: 90 Days

32. Gambia: 90 Days

Indian Passport ranking

According to the Passport Index, India ranks 67th on the Passport Power Rankings. Around 46 countries allow visa-on-arrival facilities, 25 allow e-Visa applications, and 124 require Indian nationals to get a visa.

Learn which countries have an e-visa or visa on arrival (VoA) for Indian nationals here.