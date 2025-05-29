Where to go this summer? Full list of countries which provide visa-free entry to Indian nationals
Indian nationals can travel visa-free to around 32 countries. Check out the list here.
Are you planning a trip outside of India this summer? While finalising the destination, booking tickets, and then dividing an itinerary are all an important part of planning an international holiday, it is also important to know which countries are visa-free if you hold an ordinary passport.
Also Read | New York vs Las Vegas: Where to holiday this summer?
With the summer vacations here, we decided to round up all the countries that offer visa-free facilities to Indians. So, before you plan that international trip with your loved ones, check out this list:
The list of countries which are visa-free for Indian passport holders
1. Angola: 30 Days
2. Barbados: 30 Days
3. Belarus: 30 Days
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a 30-day visa-free facility is available for Indian nationals to enter Belarus if they have:
- A valid passport or another substitute document for travelling abroad.
- Financial means (at least two base amounts* denominated in dollars or Belarusian rubles for each day of stay, or 50 base amounts if the period of stay is 30 days).
- Medical travel insurance valid across Belarus with a minimum medical coverage of €10,000.
- A valid multiple visa of the EU member states or the Schengen zone with a mark in the passport on crossing the border of these states and a ticket with confirmation of departure from the National Airport "Minsk” within 30 days from the date of entry.
- Visa-free cannot be from Moscow airport since there is no passport control.
4. Bhutan: No limit
5. Commonwealth of Dominica: 180 Days
6. Cook Islands: 31 Days
7. Dominican Republic
Per the MEA, all Indian nationals who are able to legally enter the European Union, the United States of America, Canada and Great Britain can enter the Dominican Republic without the need for a Dominican visa. However, it is expected that the visitors need to buy Tourist Card for Dominican Republic which is usually purchased with air tickets.
8. Grenada: 90 Days
9. Haiti: 90 Days
There is no bilateral agreement with Haiti for visa-free entry. As Haiti is politically unstable, the Mission has not received any written confirmation from the Government of Haiti so far. As confirmed by our Honorary Consul General, this practice is followed by Haiti for Indian Passport holders.
10. Iran: 15 Days
11. Jamaica: 30 Days
12. Kazakhstan: 14 Days (non-extendable)
13. Malaysia: 30 Days (Till December 31, 2026)
As per the website of the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi.
14. Maldives: 90 Days
15. Montserrat: 180 Days
16. Nepal: No limit
17. Niue Island: 30 Days
18. Philippines: 14 Days (With certain conditions) Learn more here.
19. Rwanda: 30 Days
20. Saint Lucia: 6 Weeks
21. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 30 Days
22. Senegal: 90 Days
23. Seychelles: 90 Days
An amount of 10-70 Euros per person is charged to get the Seychelles Travel Authorisation (STA).
24. Thailand: 60 Days
25. Trinidad and Tobago: 90 Days (visa-free)
26. Hong Kong: 14 Days
27. Mauritius: 90 Days
28. Kenya: 90 Days (Indians need an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) to enter Kenya)
29. Samoa: 60 Days
30. Serbia: 30 Days
31. El Salvador: 90 Days
32. Gambia: 90 Days
Indian Passport ranking
According to the Passport Index, India ranks 67th on the Passport Power Rankings. Around 46 countries allow visa-on-arrival facilities, 25 allow e-Visa applications, and 124 require Indian nationals to get a visa.
Learn which countries have an e-visa or visa on arrival (VoA) for Indian nationals here.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.