Air France and KLM on Tuesday said they will operate up to 50 flights per week to and from India during the ongoing winter schedule from 39 services per week during summer. Winter travel ease: Air France and KLM to operate 50 flights per week to India (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)

The 11 new flights have been added across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Air France and KLM said in a statement.

The airlines also said they will be operating their modern fleet, which comprises aircraft such as the A350s, B777s, and B787 Dreamliners, on these routes.

"Effective October 30, the airlines will operate up to 50 weekly flights, compared to the 39 weekly flights available during the summer season, to Amsterdam and Paris ( Charles de Gaulle airport), from their three gateways-- Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai," the statement said.

As part of this expansion, Air France has added a second flight to Delhi from Paris, which will be operated three times a week from October 30, in addition to the existing one, which is also three times weekly, as per the statement.

Similarly, the weekly frequency on the Mumbai-Paris route has been increased to six from three earlier, between December 10 and February 17.

"India is an important market for Air France-KLM and this development reflects our strong commitment towards our customers in India. By offering increased frequency and convenient connections, we aim to provide them with more flexibility and choice when planning their journeys to Europe and beyond, particularly during the peak winter season," said Claude Sarre, Country Manager for Air France-KLM in the Indian Sub-Continent.

On the other hand, KLM has upped the frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route to six flights per week from 4 flights per week in the summer schedule.

The Mumbai-Amsterdam route will also see the addition of a second flight, to be operated three times a week between January 14, 2025 until March. KLM already operates a flight service three times a week on this route.

With the airline group's dual hubs in Amsterdam and Paris, Charles de Gaulle, customers from India can connect to over 300 destinations globally, offering multiple travel options and seamless connectivity, as per the statement.