Woman who dropped 17 kilos, shares 6 tips on how to eat for weight loss

Surti Yadav is an Instagram user who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 17 kilos. Surti keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. She also shares helpful tips and tricks related to diet and workout for faster and sustained weight loss on her social media profile. Also read | Woman who shed 48 kg reveals weight loss secrets for how she went from 123 kg to 75 kg: Ate rice and fish, gave up wheat "Start small. Remember, it's a marathon not a sprint,” read an excerpt of Surti’s post. (Instagram/@ysurtaaaaa._)

A few days back, Surti shared a post addressing how to eat for healthy weight loss. “Weight loss will take time. Trying to incorporate everything at once will tire you out and is not sustainable. So, start small. Remember, it's a marathon not a sprint,” read an excerpt of Surti’s post.

Surti shared six tips that can help in deciding our food habits when we are trying to lose weight. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 12 kilos, shares 7 ways to maximise weight loss with calorie deficit

Start a meal with veggies:

Start your meal with salad. Cucumber, carrot, beetroot and tomato for example can help in satiating the body and ensuring that you do not end up overeating. It also helps in keeping the body hydrated.

Eat complex carbs:

Eat complex carbs such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Complex carbs help in satiating the body, and delivering healthy nutrition.

Stay hydrated:

Drink 2-3 liters of water daily. Drinking water helps in keeping the body hydrated. With better hydration, weight loss results appear faster. It also helps in getting rid of the loose skin after weight loss. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 supplements to take during weight loss journey for 'reaching your goals faster'

Focus on quality of the meal:

In weight loss, often people focus on the quantity of the meal consumed. However, we should equally pay attention to the quality of the meal. We should opt for healthier options. For healthy fats, nuts and seeds can be a healthy way of adding nutrition to the body.

Add, don't subtract:

Learn how to add, not subtract from your go to meals. Try adding paneer, soya chunks and tofu to your plate with salad.

Enjoy the journey:

The weight loss journey can be taxing at times. We should remember to stay motivated and consistent in the journey, and refrain from unhealthy comparisons with others.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.