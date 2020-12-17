e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers protest Live Updates: Will discuss, take decisions when SC sends notice, says farmers’ leader

The Supreme Court heard the case on Wednesday and gave a notice to the Centre. It also asked for the farmers’ organisations to be made party to the case.

live-update Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:41 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A farmer holds a banner during a protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) near New Delhi, India.
A farmer holds a banner during a protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) near New Delhi, India.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court will today hold a crucial hearing on a petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi border areas. The protest has been going on for the last 21 days, with the farmers demanding repeal of three farm laws passed by Parliament in September.

The Supreme Court heard the case on Wednesday and gave a notice to the Centre. It also asked for the farmers’ organisations to be made party to the case.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farm unions have reaped no resolution so far as the protesting farmers are adamant with their demand that the farm laws must be repealed. On December 9, a written proposal was also sent to the farm unions by the government regarding the laws which were rejected by the farmers.

The protesting farmers have blocked various highways leading to the capital city and say that they have enough ration and other essential items with them to last for months.

Follow live updates here:

 Will discuss, take decisions when SC sends notice, says farmers’ leader
tags
top news
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara, Mayank anchor India after early wicket
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara, Mayank anchor India after early wicket
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
India records 24,010 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; recoveries close to 9.5 million
India records 24,010 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; recoveries close to 9.5 million
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In