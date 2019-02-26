Congress begins exercise to pick Lok Sabha poll candidates

The Congress will hold meetings for three days from Tuesday in New Delhi to select candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and the first list will be announced in the first week of March, AICC general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said.

“Organisational matters will also be taken up at the screening committee meetings in New Delhi,” Pande said.

The candidates’ list will be declared after clearance by the central election committee of the Congress.

A senior Congress leader said besides AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Avinash Pande, secretaries Kazi Nizamuddin, Devendra Yadav, Vivek Bansal and Tarun Kumar, chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party chief Sachin Pilot will participate in the meetings, likely to be held at Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi.

District presidents, district in-charge ministers, party’s district office-bearers, sitting and former MLAS, and MPS have been called to the meetings for feedback, the senior leader said on condition of anonymity.

“The meetings will be held on February 26-27 and March 1. The screening committee will discuss candidates for seven to nine Lok Sabha constituencies in a day. Every day respective district in-charges or representatives will meet the committee,” he said.

Churu, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Bikaner, Sikar, Bharatpur, Karauli and Tonk seats will be discussed on day one. Dausa, Alwar, Jaipurrural, Ajmer, Pali, Jalore-sirohi, Jaipur-city, Jodhpur and Barmer-jaisalmer will be taken up on day 2; and Udaipur, Banswara-Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Kota and Jhalawar-baran on day 3, the leader said. Rajasthan has 25 Lok Saha seats.

“Winnability of a candidate will be the sole parameter for selection. AICC president Rahul Gandhi has suggested avoiding considering sitting MLAS and those who lost polls twice or thrice in a row, or lost the last election with a huge margin, but there could be exceptions,” he said.

“The AICC secretaries have done their exercise and prepared their reports. The surveys by state and central party leaderships have been completed.”

The Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) has held its meeting and unanimously left the final decision on candidate selection to Rahul Gandhi.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 10:41 IST