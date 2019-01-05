Congress seeks list of leaders who ‘harmed party’ in Rajasthan polls

The Congress has sought the names of party leaders from each assembly constituency of Rajasthan who harmed its prospects in the December 7 polls.

“A report has been sought on those leaders or workers who worked against party candidates,” state Congress president Sachin Pilot said. “People who won the elections have also complained that some were not cooperating. The party will take up the complaints case by case; if the complaints were found right, action will be taken.”

Pilot said anti-party activities have been discussed with the central leadership. The Congress won 99 seats in the 200-member assembly seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party 73. Election to one seat was delayed because of the death of a candidate. The Congress touched the majority mark with the help of a seat won by its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The Bahujan Samaj Party, which won six seats, also supports the Congress government in the state.

Anti-party activities by some leaders may have cost Congress 10-15 seats, a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.

In November, the Congress had expelled 28 rebels, including nine ex-MLAs, for contesting the assembly elections against party candidates. The expelled leaders include former ministers Mahadev Singh Khandela and Babu Lal Nagar. The Youth Congress had also expelled eight members. The leader cited above said a detailed report would be sent to the central leadership mentioning the seats where leaders or workers damaged party’s prospects.

