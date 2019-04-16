‘It’s a big hit’: Rahul Gandhi tweets Congress’s campaign theme song on NYAY

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted a video of the party’s campaign theme pegged on its poll promise of rolling out NYAY, a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poor.

Tweeting with hashtage #AbHogaNYAY (now justice will be done), Gandhi said that campaign theme of the Congress has become a big hit with the voters. The party has promised to roll out Nyuntam Aay Yojana or NYAY to provide cash support of Rs 6,000 a month to about 5 crore poorest families in the country if it is voted to power.

“#AbHogaNYAY is not just a slogan, it’s the Congress party’s commitment to the people of India. Our catchy campaign theme song has become a big hit across India. Here’s a new video built around our NYAY theme,” said the Congress president posting the video on the micro-blogging site.

The new video was released two weeks after the original one run into controversy with the Election Commission raising “objection” to some part of the lyrics of the campaign theme. The lyrics have been penned for noted lyricist and former Rajya Sabha member Javed Akhtar.

Following the poll body’s objection, the Congress removed the “objectionable” part of the campaign theme song first released on April 7. The removed portion reportedly had comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The latest 51-second video, tweeted by Gandhi, is based the Congress’s claim that NYAY, when rolled out will benefit, people of all age groups and all regions, and also revitalise nation’s economy. Campaign song, “Main hi to Hindustan hoon” (I am India) plays in the background as the lyrics talk about creating employment opportunities, addressing farm distress and bringing prosperity in the lives of people.

The campaign video has been directed by Nikkhil Advani while Tushar Kanti has done cinematography for it. The concept and script was provided by Anuja Chauhan, and the music was composed by Arjunna Harjai, the Congress had said when the campaign son was released earlier this month.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections 2019 are underway. The first phase of voting was held on April 11. The elections come to an end on May 19. The votes will be counted for all 543 Lok Sabha seats on May 23, when the results will be declared.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling coalition is hoping to secure re-election for the second consecutive term while the Congress is eyeing a comeback at the Centre pinning its election campaign on the issue of unemployment and farm distress. The party has promised to roll out a minimum income guarantee scheme, a separate agriculture budget, more spending on education and creation of lakhs of job opportunities.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 15:11 IST