Lok Sabha election: Bhagwant Mann dares Sukhbir Badal to contest from Sangrur

Aam Aadmi Party state chief Bhagwant Mann has dared Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal to contest against him from Sangrur. Mann, who is a sitting member of Parliament from Sangrur, said they both (he and Sukhbir) are chiefs of their respective parties and “the fight will tell the world who is the mass leader”.

“Veteran Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has already refused to contest from Sangrur and his son Parminder does not want to fight Lok Sabha elections either. But, Sukhbir is fielding Dhindsa Jr against his will,” said Mann while talking to mediapersons at his election office here.

“The Badal family is criticising me at every platform. Sukhbir Badal challenged me to contest from Bathinda against his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal. However, I dare Sukhbir to contest against me from Sangrur. We both are party heads and the election result will tell the world who is their favourite leader,” he said.

Lashing out at Youth Akali Dal (YAD) chief and former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s remark that Bhagwant Mann cannot shun ‘drinking’, the AAP MP said, “God knows that I have quit alcohol and don’t need a certificate from the YAD chief.”

“I warn the people of Sangrur constituency that if Majithia is seen in the area, they should save their children from drugs,” said Mann.

On the Akali Dal allegations that AAP may merge with the Congress, he said, “It was misread. The country is first, increasing number of MPs is not our aim; we want to change Indian politics.”

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 23:18 IST