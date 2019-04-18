Lok Sabha election: Long-time Badal baiter ex-MP Jagmeet Brar to join SAD today

Former MP Jagmeet Brar (61), a long-time critic of the Badal family, is all set to join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) along with his younger brother and ex-Kotkapura MLA Ripjeet Brar on Friday.

Senior Akali leaders, including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, will induct him into the party fold in Muktsar.

Brar, who was expelled from the Congress in 2016 and went on to join the Trinmool Congress, is known for his oratorical skills and having defeated Sukhbir from the Faridkot Lok Sabha segment in 1999.

He held several key posts in the party, including being the permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for 10 years.

Brar tweeted, “I have been driven by virtues and principles of Guru Nanak. While I live and breathe politics for people, the Akali Dal is giving me an opportunity to further my principles on Sikhism and Punjab. I have always raised the issues of people and will continue to do so.”

After the defeat of the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Brar had suggested that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should go on a sabbatical to introspect. Besides, he did not have good equation with Amarinder Singh.

Last month, Brar is learnt to have met senior Congress leaders in Delhi to secure party ticket from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

Brar’s decision to join the Akali Dal has not gone down well with many of his supporters.

“Brar is a popular leader for having taking stand on different issues and contesting elections against the Badals. What is the logic behind his joining them now? SAD is already in crisis due to the sacrilege issue,” said a leader who left the Congress when the party showed Brar the door.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 22:40 IST