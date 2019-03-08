Lok Sabha elections 2019: All about Chhattisgarh

In Lok Sabha elections 2019, the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh faces its first big electoral test after sweeping to power in the state with 68 of the 90 assembly seats.

The BJP, which bagged 10 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, would want to repeat its performance and is banking on the Modi factor.

READ: Maharashtra set for two-cornered contest

The ruling Congress is looking to take up its tally of 1 seat and is hoping the voter mood in the assembly polls will reflect in Lok Sabha elections too.

Here is all about Chhattisgarh

Name of the ruling party: Congress

No. of Lok Sabha seats: 11

Party-wise seat break-up: BJP -10, Congress 1

No of voters: 1.62 million women and 1.55 million male voters

No of Assembly seats: 90

Party-wise break-up of Assembly seats: Congress 68, BJP: 15 , Janata Congress Chhattisgarh ( JCC): 5, Bhaujan Samaj Party 2

Key leaders: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leader and home minister Tamrdhewaj Sahu, former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh, former minister and BJP leader: Brijmohan Agarwal, Janata Congress chief and former CM Ajit Jogi

Key issues:

The Lok Sabha polls 2019 will revolve around that farmers’ and tribal welfare policies formed the newly formed Congress government. The Congress government is focusing on it work done in last two months while the BJP is banking on the policies of central government and Modi factor.

Another issue will be the rise of MSP of paddy which is now Rs 2,500 per quintal. The rate is affective in Chhattisgarh now. There are about 36 lakh farmers in the state and the strategy of present government can be effective in the upcoming elections.

The return of tribal land which was acquired by Tata by the government could be the game changers in tribal dominated areas.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 10:12 IST