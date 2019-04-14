Lok Sabha Elections 2019 - Congress, AAP misinterpreted Amit Shah’s remarks: BJP to EC

In two separate complaints to the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused leaders of the Congress as well as the Aam Adami Party (AAP) of “misinterpreting” parts of a speech, delivered earlier this week by its President Amit Shah, to create a communal rift for electoral gain.

In one complaint, the state BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of violating the model code of conduct in his speech in Margao, part of the South Goa parliamentary seat. BJP Vice-President Keshav Prabhu alleged the AAP leader “blatantly violated” the model code of conduct by “inciting religious sentiments”.

“Kejriwal has been reported to have made remarks like mob lynching taking place in the country under the guise of cattle theft is actually murder. Kejriwal also tried to creat fear among Christians and Muslims by saying they will be driven into the sea under the guise of infiltrator,” Prabhu said.

In his speech on Saturday, Kejriwal had referred to Amit Shah’s recent speech at a Darjeeling poll rally, where he had reportedly said the National Register of Citizens would be implemented across the country and all infiltrator barring Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs would be weeded out of.

Kejriwal had also said if Shah became the Union Home Minister, mob lynching would become commonplace.

In another complaint against Goa Congress spokesman Sunil Kawthankar, Prabhu, also the election agent of North Goa BJP candidate Shripad Naik, said the Congress leader had “grossly misinterpreted the statement of Shah and tried to spread lies”.

“He attempted to create communal divide by wrongly citing Shah’s speech. It’s a gross violation of the poll code and heinous attempt to create a communal rift,” Prabhu stated in the complaint.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 21:55 IST