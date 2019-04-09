Lok Sabha elections 2019: Election Commission reply sought on speeches on caste and religious lines

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission (EC) to respond to a petition seeking action against representatives and spokespersons of political parties for making speeches or remarks on religious or caste lines.

A CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led bench issued the notice in response to the petition a Non-Resident Indian from Sharjah, Harpreet Mansukhani, has filed. It would take up the matter on April 15.

In the petition, Mansukhani has said the spokespersons and representatives, who do not contest elections, often make speeches on caste and communal lines on TV programs.

Mansukhani referred to section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act and said the provision “does not have the potential to ensure corruption-free election”.

REPORT ON MAYA APPEAL REACHES EC

The EC on Monday received a report from poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh about BSP chief Mayawati alleged appeal to Muslims to vote for the alliance her party has with SP for the Lok Sabha polls, according to people aware of the matter.

A decision on whether the remarks violated the poll code was expected in the next two days, a person aware of the development said.

Apr 09, 2019