Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Maharashtra Vidarbha, BJP’s Nitin Gadkari looks for a comeback

In the first phase of elections on Thursday, seven Lok Sabha seats will go to polls in Maharashtra. These seats will see a direct fight between the BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP-led alliances.

Among the more prominent candidates who are contesting the elections from Maharashtra are Union transport minister and former BJP chief Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur and BJP MP Hansraj Ahir from Chandrapur in the Vidarbha region of Eastern Maharashtra.

The constituencies going to the polls on Thursday are Nagpur, Ramtek (SC), Wardha, BhandaraGondiya, Yavatmal-Washim, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) and Chandrapur.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats will see a four-phase Lok Sabha election.

In 2014, the BJP-Sena combine had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region.

This time around 116 candidates are contesting on seven seats.

In Nagpur, Gadkari, the sitting BJP MP, is all set to go up against Congress’s Nana Patole. In Chandrapur, Ahir will be facing off with Congress’s Suresh Dhanorkar.

In Ramtek, sitting Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane is facing former bureaucrat Kishore Gajbhiye of the Congress.

Yavatmal is witnessing a fight between Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali and Congress leader Manikrao Thakre, while in Wardha, sitting BJP MP Ramdas Tadas is up against Charulata Tokas of the Congress.

In BhandaraGondiya, Nana Panchbuddhe of the NCP is taking on BJP’s Sunil Mendhe.

In GadchiroliChimur, sitting BJP MP Ashok Nete is locking horns with Congress candidate Namdeo Usendi. Gadchiroli is a Maoist-affected district.

Gadkari, along with his family members, is expected to cast his vote at a polling booth in the Mahal area around 9.30 am.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to exercise his franchise at the polling booth at Bhauji Daftari School, Mahal, around 7 am.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also expected to cast his vote in the early hours of polling in the Vanamati area of the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were among star campaigners who addressed rallies in Vidarbha.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 05:58 IST