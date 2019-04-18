Lok Sabha elections 2019 live updates: If everyone gets 15 lakh, India’s economy will collapse: Rahul Gandhi in Bhuj

Prime Minster will be addressing rallies in Gujarat, Kerala and in parts of Karnataka. BJP national party chief Amit Shah will also be holding rallies in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Of tall the three states, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has high stakes in the southern Karnataka, apart from Tamil Nadu, as the party will be facing combined strength of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) this time. In 2014 polls BJP won six out of 14 seats.

Follow Live Updates Here- Lok Sabha Elections Polling

Polling began on Thursday in 95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 states and a Union Territory in the second phase of ongoing elections. Polling is being held in Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (10), Manipur (1), Odisha (5), Tamil Nadu (38), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry.

Follow live updates here:

07:45 pm IST So much corruption within the system: Rahul Gandhi There is so much corruption within the system. The process to start your own business, get permission, drags. How can a small businessman start his own business if he is stuck paying the corrupts for obtaining permission? But Congress will let you have the freedom to work on your dream. You will have three years to start your business and work on it. After three years of launching your business, if it takes off, you can come and get the permission.





07:38 pm IST Modi wants to help Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi. I want to help our farmers: Rahul PM Modi let Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya take huge loans and get away with your money. They took your money and fled. PM Modi ji, if you want to help Anil Ambani, help him. If you wanna help Mehul Choksi, help him. But I will help our farmers.





07:32 pm IST Money for NYAY will come from Nirav Modi’s pocket: Congress chief Rahul I had promised that Congress will look after our farmers. When we won in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, within 10 days, Congress waved off loans of farmers. When it was announced, PM Modi asked “where the money will come from?” When we announced NYAY, again PM asked “where the money will come from?” I said, “Modi ji, the money will come from Nirav Modi’s pocket, from Vijay Mallya’s pocket”.





07:26 pm IST Gujarat is progressing when it comes to creating business: Rahul Gandhi The small businessmen, they create employment. Gujarat is progressing when it comes to creating business. But the demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax, affected these small businessmen.





07:20 pm IST During demonetisation, I only saw common people standing in queue, not Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi: Rahul Modi lied to you about giving 15 lakh. He made you stand outside the ATM machines with demonetisation, I didn’t see Nirav Modi standing in the queue, did you? He then brought the Gabbar Singh Tax. He is taking your money from your pocket and giving it to the rich.





07:15 pm IST If everyone gets 15 lakh, India’s economy will collapse: Rahul Gandhi PM Modi’s15 lakh in bank accounts was the biggest lie. If every Indian gets 15 lakh in their bank accounts, the entire economy of the country will collapse. But, the money from NYAY will go to people, in their bank accounts. The women sitting here in this rally, I see them cheering. The women will get the money from NYAY in their bank account.





6:30 pm IST Mayawati terms EC anti-dalit; says NYAY jumla of Congress “The Election Commission, which has an anti-dalit mindset, stopped me from campaigning in the capital of dalits, Agra. Victory of BSP candidates in order to form its government at the Centre will be the appropriate reply to the Commission,” Mayawati said at a poll meeting,” Mayawati said. Attacking the Congress, she described the proposed minimum income scheme ‘NYAY’ as ‘jumla’. All these ‘jumlebazi’ and ‘chowkidari’ will not be able to save the BJP government, she claimed.





6:10 pm IST Those who say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘tukde tukde’, PM tells voters to choose “Your vote will decide whether those saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ will be honoured or those who chant ‘Tukde-Tukde,’” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Karnataka rally.





5:55 pm IST 63.61% voter turnout recorded at 5 pm in J&K’s Udhampur A voter turnout of 63.61 percent was recorded at 5 pm in the Udhampur parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.





5:47 pm IST ‘Cong-JDS differ on every issue but united on backing dynasty’: PM Modi “Congress-JDS differ on every issue but united on backing dynasty and corruption and speaking ill about nationalism and Modi,” said PM Modi. :PTI





5:35 pm IST Till 5 pm, 61.84% turnout in Karnataka The voter turnout in Karnataka was recorded to be 61.84 per cent till 5 pm. Till 3 pm, it was recorded to be 49.26 per cent.





5:15 pm IST ‘HDK says only those hungry go to armed forces’: PM in Chikkodi rally “CM (Kumaraswamy) says only those hungry go to armed forces; this family (Deve Gowda’s) should be thrown out from public life,” said PM Modi in Chikodi rally. :PTI





4:45 pm IST 49.26% voting in Karnataka till 3 pm Till 3 pm, a total of 49.26 per cent of voting was recorded in Karnataka.





4:20 pm IST Case against BJP state chief for alleged anti-Islam remarks Kerala Police has registered a case against BJP state President P S Sreedharan Pillai for his alleged anti-Islam remarks. The case has been registered under Sections 153 and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint by CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty. Section 153 A deals with ‘Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. While addressing a rally at Attingal constituency for party candidate Shobha Surendran on April 14, Pillai had refrerred to the Balakot air strike and allegedly made some offensive remarks against the Muslim community, the complaint said.: PTI





4:16 pm IST AAP’s West Delhi candidate files nomination Aam Aadmi Party’s West Delhi candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar, filed nomination for Lok Sabha elections on Thursday afternoon. He was accompanied by AAP leader Gopal Rai . : ANI Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar, files nomination. AAP leader Gopal Rai also present. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9qSeWRTS1g — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





4:14 pm IST Malegaon victim’s father questions Sadhvi Pragya’s candidature Father of a victim in Malegaon blast has filed application against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur after she was declared BJP candidate from Bhopal. The application has questioned her candidature before NIA court, citing her health which was one of the reasons in her bail application.: ANI





4:10 pm IST Don’t know why Congress stepped back: AAP leader on seat-sharing issue Speaking about the seat-sharing talks with Congress, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Thursday said, “We had made one last effort, Sanjay Singh ji held talks, but can’t understand that after almost finalizing the matter and seat sharing why the Congress stepped back last evening.”: ANI





3:33 pm IST Congress indulges in divisive politics when it feels threatened: Modi Whenever the Congress feels threatened and facing existential crisis, it indulges in divisive politics, says PM Modi. He adds, “beware of the divisive games that Congress plays. Congress is standing with the person in Jammu & Kashmir who is talking of a separate PM in the state.” He says, “The Congress has called backward classes thieves just to attack me, it can go to any extent for votes.”





3:30 pm IST ‘Congress, JD (S) don’t think about the nation, only about vote bank’ The Congress isn’t even ready to accept the Surgical and air strikes. The truth is that Congress and JDS don’t think about the nation but only about their vote bank: PM Modi. He adds, “The CM said clearly that Balakot (air strike) should not become a big issue because his vote bank will get angry. Tell me is the coalition’s vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?”





3:25 pm IST ‘(Karnataka) ministers, MLAs indulging in corruption’ PM says, “ Congress prefers such a helpless government, they prefer such a CM and such a person they want to make PM. The majboor CM is crying, ministers and MLAs are indulging in corruption and they know that their future doesn’t look great so they are trying to amass as much money as possible.”





3:22 pm IST Before 2014, development had stopped: PM Modi Before 2014, the government was being run by remote control, there were a lot of scams, that government was moving towards creating a world record in scams. Development had stopped and no one was ready to invest in India, which is why you elected a strong govt at Centre: PM.





3:19 pm IST PM Modi attacks Karnataka government PM Modi says, “The drama of politicians in the state is such that it has emotion and revenge and emotion isn’t stopping at all. After every few days, few weeks, emotion pours down in a rally somewhere. Is this how you had imagined Karnataka?Thanks to this developmental works are lagging in Karnataka. Tell me what happened to farm loan waiver, irrigation schemes, drought relief, and the government doesn’t even have time for cane growers.”





3:17 pm IST ‘For first time since Independence, India crossed border, targeted terrorists’ For the first time since Independence India has crossed the border and targeted terrorists. This is because of clean image and decisive policy making: PM Modi





3:14 pm IST PM Modi addressing rally in Karnataka’s Bagalkot PM Modi addresses election rally in Bagalkot, Karnataka. Says, people should look at the government in Delhi (at the Centre) to see how a strong government should be and look at Karanataka to see a helpless government.





3:00 pm IST Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s chopper searched Election Commission officials searched the luggage and chopper of Karnakata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Thursday. : ANI Uttara Kannada: Election Commission officials searched the luggage and chopper of Karnakata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, today. pic.twitter.com/yiNIuwx0Fv — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





2:34 pm IST Shah questions CM Baghel on Cong promise of unemployment allowance “Congress’ Chhattisgarh government had promised unemployment allowance to youth (before assembly elections). Bhupesh Baghel should now tell us where is that allowance?” Amit Shah





2:29 pm IST Bhupesh Baghel is afraid of CBI: Amit Shah When Raman Singh was the chief minister for 15 years, there was never any ban on CBI because we were not afraid of it. But the Bhupesh Baghel government has put ban on CBI because it is scared: Amit Shah





2:15 pm IST BJP president Amit Shah addresses rally at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur. Says, the BJP government under PM Modi brought about changes in the lives of 50 crore people in the country in the last five years, so people are praising him.





2:07 pm IST SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asks EC to rectify malfunctioning EVMs Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday expressed concern over reports of EVM malfunctions in some parts of the Uttar Pradesh where polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls are taking place and asked the Election Commission to take immediate steps to rectify them. Akhilesh said this after filing his nomination papers from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.





1:58 pm IST Criminal complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi in Delhi court A criminal complaint has been filed in Delhi’s Patiala House Court by one Joginder Tuli seeking direction to police for registration of FIR u/s 124A (IPC- Sedition charges) against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory statements against PM Narendra Modi , reports ANI.





1:51 pm IST 42.92% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in TN bypolls In Tamil Nadu, 42.92% voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm for the bypolls being held in 18 assembly constituencies.





1:43 pm IST EC in Madhya Pradesh bans Congress ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ ad The Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday banned the ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ advertisement of the Congress party and ordered an end to its broadcast: IANS





1:33 pm IST Man hurls footwear at BJP leaders in party HQs A man hurls footwear at BJP leaders during a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. GVL Narsimha Rao was addressing a press briefing when the incident occurred. The man was immediately taken away. #WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019





1:30 pm IST BJP, BSP and SP have destroyed UP, says Rahul Gandhi “Three parties - BSP, SP and BJP- have destroyed Uttar Pradesh. I have deputed Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia to set things right here,” says Rahul Gandhi. He ends his address by appealing to voters to elect Congress candidate.





1:27 pm IST There’ll be inquiry on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi “Narendra Modi talks about national security. Why doesn’t he talk about joblessness, farm crisis?” Rahul Gandhi adds that there will be an enquiry on Rafale issue and no one will be spared... (once Congress comes to power ); two names will be revealed -Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.





1:23 pm IST 22 lakh vacancies will be filled once Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi There are 22 lakh vacancies right now which will be filled once our government is formed after elections: Rahul Gandhi. Talks about doing away with permissions for the first three years for youth wanting to start small businesses which is part of Congress manifesto.





1:21 pm IST ‘SP-BSP leaders scared of PM Modi’ Rahul Gandhi attacks Samajwadi Party. Says SP-BSP alliance is scared of PM Modi.





1:19 pm IST Farmers won’t be jailed for defaulting on loans: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi says money for Congress Nyay scheme will come from Anil Ambani’s pockets. Says, we have put in our manifesto, our govt after general elections will ensure that farmers won’t be jailed for defaulting on loans.





1:12 pm IST PM Modi’s lies have been exposed: Rahul Gandhi The lies that PM Modi said in the last five years have been exposed: Rahul Gandhi. He adds, “Chowkidar has taken money from you through note ban and Gabbar Singh Tax and put it in the pocket of Anil Ambani and others. It resulted in a loss for Indian economy.





1:10 pm IST Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Badaun, UP Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing an election rally in UP’s Badaun.





1:05 pm IST Rajnath Singh addressing election rally in Bengal “India will be freed of poverty the day it gets rid of the Congress,” says Union home minister Rajnath Singh at an election rally in West Bengal.





12:47 pm IST Congress’ Lucknow candidate reaches collectorate to file papers Congress candidate for Lucknow Lok Sabha seat, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, reaches collectorate to file his nomination papers.





12:17 pm IST Maneka Gandhi files her nomination from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency Union Minister Maneka Gandhi files her nomination from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi files her nomination from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ed3eJo5VbL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019





12:16 pm IST Narendra Modi a fake backward, says Tejashwi Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘fake backward’ person and accused him of doing nothing for Other Backward Class (OBC). Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, “Narendra Modi ji is a fake backward. From birth till 55 years, he was upper class, suddenly one day he became backward. The true and real backwards are not liars, artificial, adulterated, decorative and ornamental. Do you consider backwards as stupid, Gujarati Sir? What have you done for backwards, upper-class Sir?”, reports news agency ANI





11:55 am IST Case against SP candidate for ‘derogatory’ remark against PM Case registered against the Samajwadi Party’s Sambhal Lok Sabha candidate for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Circle officer of Chandausi, Poonam Mishra, Thursday said, “SP candidate Shafiqur Rehman Burq had made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister during an election meeting on April 11.” In his election meeting address in Kela Devi area on April 11, Burq had allegedly said, “...Yeh gathbandhan PM Modi ke liye maut ka paigaam ban gaya hai (This alliance has become a message of death for PM Modi).” : PTI





11:50 am IST EC’s flying squad seizes Rs 11.85 lakh from Mumbai’s Sion area The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) flying squad seized Rs 11.85 lakh worth of cash from Sion area of Mumbai on Thursday: ANI





11:42 am IST SP’s Poonam Sinha files nomination papers from Lucknow Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, files nomination papers for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. She has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party and her main rival is Union home minister Rajnath Singh.





11: 35 am IST Pak publicly pleaded to us to de-escalate: PM Modi At Amreli rally, PM Modi says, “Pakistan had to publicly plead to us to de-escalate.”He was referring to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s statement after Balakot air strike: PTI





11:33 am IST Terrorism contained to two-and-a-half districts of Kashmir: Modi PM Modi says, “Terrorism contained to only ‘two and a half’ districts in Kashmir, there has been no bomb blast elsewhere in 5 years: PTI





11:30 am IST ‘Sardar Patel’s statue not intended to disrespect Nehru’: Modi Modi says, “Had Sardar Sarovar project been completed 40 years ago, Gujarat would have been much better. He added that Sardar Patel’s statue not intended to disrespect Nehru: PTI





11:20 am IST PM Modi thanks people of Gujarat Addressing the election rally in Amreli, PM Modi thanks people of Gujarat for the ‘grooming’ he received in the state. PTI





11:18 am IST What I learnt in Gujarat helped me during Doklam standoff: PM What I learnt in Gujarat helped me during Doklam standoff with China in 2017, says Prime Minister Modi at Amreli rally : PTI



