Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Rally Highlights| Congress spares nobody, insulted northeast India’s attire, called it ‘weird’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Madha, Maharashtra today and will also hold rallies in Gujarat later in the day.

BJP chief Amit Shah will hold election rallies in Maharashtra and Odisha.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies in his second constituency in Wayanad today which is going to polls on April 23.

9:20 pm IST Opposition should field a ‘minister’: Rita Bahuguna on Poonam Sinha’s candidature Women Welfare Minister for UP Rita Bahuguna Joshi took a dig at Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha. Rita said the the opposition should field a minister and not a celebrity against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow. Rita also said the Home Minister will win the elections from Lucknow again.





8:50 pm IST IUML had moved the commission against UP CM’s tweets The IUML had moved the commission against the tweets and had urged it to block Adityanath’s twitter account. “The tweets have been removed from the timeline of the Twitter account of the UP CM,” an official said.





8:30 pm IST Twitter takes down UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s controversial tweets on EC’s directive Two tweets by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with communal overtures have been taken down by Twitter following a directive from the Election Commission, sources said Wednesday. The tweets posted on April 5 had referred to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as a “green virus”.





8:10 pm IST AAP says Cong wants Delhi-only tie-up, calls off alliance talks The alliance between AAP and the Congress has been called-off following disagreement over tie-up in Haryana and Delhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said this evening, adding that Congress has refused to form an alliance in Haryana and AAP does not want a tie-up only in Delhi.





7:38 pm IST ‘Congress makes up issues, highlights it in media’: PM Modi in Anand “Congress gets a fake article ready, publishes it and advertises it. Everybody picks it up, including the media. Then, the next day they hold a press conference on the issues mentioned in the article. Then, they find somebody and make them file a PIL. Then, they get eminent lawyers to fight for the ones who file the PIL. As soon as an inquiry committee starts to look into the matter, they highlight it more. This is the modus operandi of Congress. This game is played twice a week in New Delhi,” said PM Modi.





7:29 pm IST Congress insulted northeast India’s attire, called it ‘weird’, says PM Modi “I have been abused repeatedly. The Congress namdaars have named the whole ‘Modi samaj’ thieves. They have branded us. Congress insults not only me, but the whole nation. They insult the attire of north-east, they call it weird. They call the middle class ‘selfish’, they have spared nobody,” said PM Modi in his Gujarat rally.





'Congress wants to remove sedition law to strengthen Naxalism': PM Modi "Congress has said in its manifesto that it wants to remove the sedition law, so that stone pelting in J&K & Naxalism in rest of the places in the country can be strengthened, 'tukde tukde gang desh ke tukde karne ki apni shararatein khule aam kar paayein'," said PM in Anand.





7:14 pm IST ‘Statue of Liberty, Sardar Patel insulted by Congress’:PM in Anand “Congress propagates separatist ideology. It has always insulted the ideology of Sardal Patel. If Sardar Patel was the first prime minister, the situation would have been different. Congress has only worked for the betterment of one family. It always discouraged Sardar Patel. Even the Statue of Liberty was insulted,” said PM.





'Can you vote for those who say 'if anyone abuses Pakistan, I will abuse India even more': PM Modi "In Kashmir, a Congress ally is saying that 'if anyone will abuse Pakistan, I will abuse India even more.' Congress is standing with such people, can any citizen of Gujarat do the mistake of voting for such people?" said PM Modi in Gujarat.





PM Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Anand, Gujarat "On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I wish peace and humanity for everyone. Anand is the birthplace of white revolution. I convey my regards to this whole area, especially the farmers of this area. I respect this place. This place gave a new direction to the country," said PM Modi in Anand.





6:30 pm IST Congress accuses BJP of using ‘artificial fingers’, fake ink in Tripura The Tripura Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has imported artificial fingers and fake indelible ink to cheat during the election in the East Tripura constituency, which is scheduled to vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 23.





6:10 pm IST Sadhvi Pragya joins BJP, may contest from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has joined BJP on Wednesday. She may be contesting from Bhopal against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh.





5:50 pm IST Shatrughan Sinha’s wife is SP candidate from Lucknow Shatrughan’s Sinha’s wife, Poonam Sinha, will contest as Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Lucknow. She will be contesting against Rajnath Singh.





5:40 pm IST Bhim Army chief’s U turn: Won’t fight Modi in Varanasi Nearly a month after announcing that he would contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Wednesday rescinded his decision, saying his outfit will support the SP-BSP alliance and the Dalit vote should remain intact to defeat the BJP. Chandrashekhar’s remarks comes a few days after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Maywati termed him a BJP agent and accused him of dividing dalit votes. The Dalit group’s founder also said the Bhim Army will support the SP-BSP alliance if it fields Satish Chandra Mishra, Mayawati’s general secretary and Brahmin face of the BSP, from the Varanasi seat.





5:20 pm IST ‘No farmer will be put in jail for not paying back his loan’: Rahul Gandhi “We will not accept two Indias, there is going to be one India and everybody’s voice will be heard in the country. The people of Kerala will make it very clear in the upcoming elections that they will not let the country be run by a single organisation. I am fighting the election from Kerala to send a message across India that South India is equally important. It is an honour for me to represent the voice of the people of Kerala,” said Rahul Gandhi while concluding his speech.





PM addresses public meeting at Surendranagar, Gujarat Prime Minster Narendra Modi addressed a meeting at Gujarat's Surendranagar.





5:10 pm IST ‘Poor families will get Rs 72,000 each’, promises Rahul Gandhi “25 crore of the poorest people of India will be identified and after we come to power and the poor households of the country will get Rs 72,000 each. The money will be deposited to the women’s account, since they are more financially responsible,” said Rahul Gandhi.





5:02 pm IST ‘Who cares about PM’s ‘mann ki baat’? We want to know people’s ‘mann ki baat’: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala “We are interested knowing the ‘mann ki baat’ of the farmers, of the common people, of the unemployed youngsters who cannot see their future. Who cares about the PM’s ‘mann ki baat’?, said Rahul Gandhi.





'All PM does is tell lies, steal from the poorest': Rahul Gandhi in Palakkad "All that the Prime Minister does is steal from the poorest of the poor. He tells lies. He says I will bring about demonetisation, and destroys the economy," said Rahul Gandhi





4:55 pm IST ‘For the PM, farmers, unemployed are not Indians’: Rahul Gandhi “According to Narendra Modi, farmers, small shopkeepers, students and unemployed youth are not Indians. Only the rich are Indians according to Narendra Modi,” said Rahul Gandhi.





4:50 pm IST ‘BJP’s intention behind trying to define India is to steal from India’: Rahul Gandhi ‘It does not matter that Uttar Pradesh is bigger than Nagaland. The intention behind trying to define India is to steal from India. Their idea is to create two Indias,” said Rahul Gandhi.





4:40 pm IST Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Palakkad, Kerala “Congress party says India belongs to all Indians, it should be run by its people. However, RSS and the BJP says that India should be run according to one ideology. They say that the RSS has the right to define India, that Narendra Modi has the right to define what is Indian, and what is not Indian. What gave them the right to decide the future of Kerala?” says Rahul Gandhi in Palakkad.





Polling parties depart for stations in Mangaluru Polling parties depart with EVMs for their respective polling stations in Karnataka's Mangaluru; 14 out of 28 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Eelctions 2019.





4:15 pm IST EC screening of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ underway Screening of Prime Minister’s biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ by Election Commission is underway; total 7 Election Commission’s officials present. The Supreme Court had directed the Commission to watch the full biopic and take a fresh decision on its ban, reported news agency ANI, quoting sources.





3:50 pm IST British relied on golis (bullets), Congress relying on gaalis (abuse): PM Modi British relied on golis (bullets), Congress relying on gaalis (abuse), says Narendra Modi.





3:39 pm IST This poll will decide if nationalist government comes to power or tukde tukde gang: PM Modi This poll will decide if nationalist government comes to power or tukde tukde gang: PM Modi.





3:33 pm IST UPA government jailed Amit Shah, police officers to topple his government in Gujarat: PM Modi UPA government jailed Amit Shah, police officers to topple his govt in Gujarat, says PM Narendra Modi.





3:29 pm IST Congress’ ‘Dhakosala-Patr’ promises to weaken the country’s security apparatus: PM Modi One one side, we have given our armed forces a free hand to act against those who spread terror. But on the other hand, Congress’ ‘Dhakosala-Patr’ promises to weaken the country’s security apparatus.It is not acceptable at all: PM Modi





1:37 pm IST We appeal to Election Commission to give a notice to Ashok Gehlot : Narsimha Rao We appeal to Election Commission to give a notice to Ashok Gehlot and to give a directive that no political party should make a remark critical of the President of India, says GVL Narsimha Rao.





12:15 pm IST I want to have a life long relationship with you: Rahul Gandhi I’m not like PM of India, I’ll not come here and lie to you because I respect your intelligence, wisdom and understanding. I don’t want to have a relationship of couple of months with you, I want to have a life long relationship with you, says Rahul Gandhi.





I am here to understand what is inside your heart, your soul: Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala: I have not come here as a politician who is going to tell you what to do or what I think. I'm not here to tell you my 'Mann ki baat', I am here to understand what is inside your heart, your soul.





12:06 pm IST Consider me as your son and best friend: Rahul Gandhi It is an honour for me to contest from here. I will be with you always. Doesn’t matter which party you belong I will be with you. Consider me as your son and best friend, says Rahul Gandhi.





12:05 pm IST Like Modi, I don’t want to give tall promises that are not practical: Rahul Gandhi I know you have night travelling problem through forest areas. There are restrictions on vehicular movement. I understand your problem. I will solve it amicably. Like Modi, I don’t want to give tall promises that are not practical, says Rahul Gandhi.





12:04 pm IST I want to learn more about your way of life: Rahul Gandhi I am not here to tell my mann ki baat. I want to learn more about your way of life. It is honour for me. I want to tell outside world there is a place called Wayanad, a symbol of amity and tolerance, says Rahul Gandhi.





12:03 pm IST We have to blend development and nature: Rahul Gandhi There is man animal conflict in Wayanad. We have to blend development and nature. I am not there to impose anything, says Rahul Gandhi.





12:02 pm IST I came here not as a politician, but as a friend.as a son and well wisher: Rahul Gandhi When I decided to fight from South, Wayanad came to my mind first. Here various communities live in harmony. Kerala is a classical example of diversity. You know how to respect others.I came here not as a politician, but as a friend.as a son and well wisher: Rahul Gandhi.





11:59 am IST South is as important as rest of the country: Rahul Gandhi Our history is important not that being propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. South is as important as rest of the country: Rahul Gandhi.





11:56 am IST Why is RSS trying to impose only single agenda: Rahul Gandhi One country, one person we have been witnessing the RSS agenda. There is a growing sentiment that our country is diverse. Why is the RSS trying to impose only single agenda, says Rahul Gandhi.





11:47 am IST Pawar steeped in dynastic politics; his model is a special family in Delhi: PM Modi Pawar steeped in dynastic politics; his model is a special family in Delhi: PM Modi.





11:43 am IST Why label entire backward community thieves by calling me one: PM Modi Why label entire backward community thieves by calling me one: PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi, reports PTI.





11:41 am IST People braving scorching heat to hand over India’s reins to Modi again: PM Modi People braving scorching heat to hand over India’s reins to Modi again: PM Modi.





Now I know why Sharad Rao ran away from the battleground: PM Modi PM in Solapur, Maharashtra: Those sitting in Delhi in AC rooms and keeping a tab on things which will happen after who hugs whom, after who shakes hands with whom, after who looks at whom, they don't know the ground reality. Now I know why Sharad Rao ran away from the battleground, reports news agency ANI.





11:28 am IST After seeing this sea of saffron, I now know why Pawar fled from poll arena: PM Modi After seeing this sea of saffron, I now know why Pawar fled from poll arena, says PM Narendra Modi.





11:27 am IST To run such a big country, you need a strong leader: PM Modi To run such a big country, you need a strong leader, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





11:26 am IST Have directed officials to provide immediate relief to people after unseasonal rains: PM Modi Have directed officials to provide immediate relief to people after unseasonal rains, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





11:23 am IST Rahul Gandhi attends Coordination meeting of three parliamentary constituencies of Kannur, Kasaragod and Vadakara Congress President Rahul Gandhi attends Coordination meeting of three parliamentary constituencies of Kannur, Kasaragod and Vadakara.





11:22 am IST NCP’s Vijaysinh Mohite Patil shares dais with PM Modi at Maharashtra rally NCP’s Vijaysinh Mohite Patil shares dais with PM Modi in Maharashtra rally.





PM Modi addresses public meeting at Madha, Maharashtra Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting at Madha, Maharashtra.




