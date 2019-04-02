Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Modi’s rallies in Gaya, Jamui today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two back-to-back rallies at Gaya and Jamui on Tuesday.

The BJP has not fielded any candidate from either of the two constituencies.

From Gaya, BJP ally JD-U has fielded Vijay Kumar Manjhi, while LJP’s Chirag Paswan will contest from Jamui.

Both the rally venues are in districts which have witnessed several violent Maoist incidents in the recent past.

Security has been beefed up along the border areas of Bihar and Jharkhand to prevent Maoists from creating any disturbance during the Prime Minister’s public meetings.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 02:25 IST