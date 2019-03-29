Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prashant Kishor tweets his ‘role’ in Nitish Kumar’s JD-U. There’s a twist

Once regarded as a poll strategist, who could swing elections, JD-U vice president Prashant Kishor appears to be a much mellowed man now, learning the nuances of politics as a beginner. In a tweet, Kishor, who is widely regarded as number two in the JD-U, signalled about his limited role in the party led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The NDA is fighting strongly in Bihar under the leadership of Modiji and Nitishji. On part of the JD(U), the responsibilities of poll management and campaign are on the broad shoulders of senior and experienced leader RCP Singh. In this initial stage of my political career, my role is to learn and to cooperate,” Kishor wrote on Twitter on Friday.

What prompted this new ‘admission’ on part of Kishor or whether he had made up his mind to stay away from elections is not known, as he did not pick up phone despite repeated attempts.

Sources, however, said that due to his proximity to the chief minister, Kishor was being viewed as a substitute to RCP Singh but that is not the case in the party, and so, he decided to clear the air once and for all so that any blame did not fall on him later.

Kishor came into limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, and is also credited with JD-U-Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress alliance’s victory over BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections in 2015.

Till a couple of months ago, he was viewed as a man trusted by Nitish Kumar making him an eyesore for a section of senior party leaders. He was enthusiastically engaged in energising the youth wing of the JD-U and also took active part in the students’ union polls in universities.

However, some of Kishor’s recent candid comments did not apparently go down well with the party top brass, especially his remark that Nitish Kumar should have sought a fresh mandate after severing ties with the RJD.

Kumar had resigned in July, 2017 and got back in the NDA fold to form a government in less than 24 hours after snapping ties with the RJD in “Bihar’s interest”. The RJD has called the move a “robbery of people’s mandate” and is all set to make it a poll issue.

Though Kishore was part of the three-member team comprising JD-U general secretary KC Tyagi to explore party’s prospects beyond Bihar, it was viewed as a signal that he should not meddle with state politics, which has firmly remained in the hands of Nitish Kumar’s trusted man and Rajya Sabha MP RCP Singh.

JD-U spokesman Neeraj Kumar said that it was for Kishor to elaborate what prompted him to tweet. “He remains in JD-U and I don’t know what he meant. I have also seen the tweet,” he added.

