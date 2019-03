Planned before the Balakot airstrikes, the theme of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally at Moga on March 7 stands changed from ‘kisan’ to ‘jawan’.

Rahul Gandhi was to sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab with launch of debt relief scheme for farm labourers and landless farmers, approved by the state cabinet on Saturday.

But the narrative has since changed and party’s loan waiver scheme and Rahul’s promise of minimum income guarantee are no longer bankable poll planks. Rahul is expected to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accused opposition of harming India and helping Pakistan at a rally on Friday.

“It is Modi who is using the sacrifice and bravery of our forces as a cover-up for his government’s failures. But questions will be asked after the dust settles down, including on intelligence failure that led to the Pulwama terror attack. At a time Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was in Pakistan, Modi said ‘pilot project over, real one left’. Does it behove the premier of a country,” Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said.

As a tribute to the security men killed in Pulwama, the party will name the main “pandal” after CRPF head constable Jaimal Singh, a native of Ghaloti Khurd village in of Dharamkot in Moga, who was killed in the February 14 attack.

Meanwhile, the Congress is gearing up to make Rahul’s Moga rally a success. Political adviser to chief minister Captain Sandeep Sandhu is camping in Moga and supervising the arrangements for rally, besides holding meetings with district administration and police officials.

It will be chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s first visit to Moga after taking over the reins of the state in 2017.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, state affairs in-charge Asha Kumari and other top leaders will also be present at the rally.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 11:31 IST